Workgroup maps over 300 occupation monuments across Estonia

The Government Office's working group has mapped 322 Soviet monuments and tombstones on public display in Estonia and has made assessments about their future. The list and its members are classified but may be made public in the future.

The group has been operating since June and was tasked with removing or relocating gravestones and memorials that feature symbols of the USSR, which occupied Estonia for almost 50 years until 1991.

While it is public knowledge that some have already been removed, such as the T-34 tank in Narva, the future of many other monuments is not yet known.

The group has made assessments and recommendations but the list's contents are secret.

This decision has split public opinion, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Krista Kodres, professor of art history at the Estonian Academy of Arts, believes the management process has been "unsuccessful".

The T-34 Narva tank, being transported to its new home, a military museum. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"It has been clandestine, it has not been consistent with the model of democracy that we live in here. In this case, we are, frankly speaking, reminiscent of some other countries, which I do not want to name," she told AK.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said the information could be made public.

"It will probably become public later. There are no secrets, no dirty secrets," said Reinsalu.

Minister of Culture Piret Hartman (SDE) said she was in favor of the information being published but it would be a government decision.

"It is not in the interest of politicians to keep it under protection. It is clear that society must have a say on these issues. It very clearly affects our living environment, what our values are. I'm certainly in favor of us speaking out openly," she said.

Removal and relocation of the Soviet "Kivi Jüri" monument in Kärdla underway on Thursday. October 27, 2022. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

Art and culture experts are also concerned about new legislation to remove occupation symbols on buildings. This will have to be enacted within three months of the bill's passing.

A new commission will be formed for the task.

Kodres believes the time frame is too short, that every case must be looked at individually and the process should not be carried out in secret.

"Somebody has decided for us that we have to start dismantling this heritage, that we have to start modifying it. The sad thing is that it is not understood that it will not take away this history. It does, however, take away the opportunity to talk about this history.," she said.

Update: After AK was broadcast on Thursday, the Government Office said the fate of the monuments will be revealed on November 30 and 78 will remain.

