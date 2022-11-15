Reinsalu in Brussels: Europe needs to contribute more to Ukrainian victory

Meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers (Foreign Affairs Council, FAC) in Brussels on Monday. November 14, 2022.
Meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers (Foreign Affairs Council, FAC) in Brussels on Monday. November 14, 2022.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) was in Brussels on Monday, where he participated in a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, or the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC). On the agenda were several issues related to Ukraine aid as well as Ukraine's EU candidate country status.

It is crucial to help Ukraine prepare for winter ahead as well as defend the energy infrastructure that Russia is currently systematically trying to destroy, Reinsalu said at Monday's FAC meeting according to a press release. It's especially important that Ukraine be sent anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition and long-range missiles, he added.

"My message at today's meeting was that Europe as a whole has to readjust its thinking," he said. "Our approach to what is happening in Ukraine doesn't have to be reactive; rather, we have to do more right now to contribute to Ukrainian victory. We must very clearly formulate within the EU what Ukraine's path toward EU membership will look like in the near future."

The Estonian foreign minister also proposed that EU states contribute at least 1 percent of their respective GDP to supporting Ukraine.

"Ukraine's GDP is just 1 percent of that of the EU, but Ukraine is bearing the brunt of repelling [Russian] aggression in fighting for European values and security," he highlighted.

Reinsalu likewise once again stressed the need to tighten sanctions imposed on Russia and hold Russia accountable for its acts of aggression and war crimes in Ukraine.

Sanction Iran

In light of Russia's ongoing war of aggression, the ministers also raised the issue Monday of Iran's role in supplying Russia with military drones as well as the possibility it had provided Russia with ballistic missiles.

According to Reinsalu, if it's proven that Iran has supplied Russia with missiles, an additional comprehensive sanction regime must be imposed on Iran.

Editor: Aili Vahtla



