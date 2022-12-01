Estonia braces for colder than average December

A colder than average end to the year has been forecast by the Estonian Weather Service. In the middle of the month, temperatures may dip as low as -20°C.

Temperatures are predicted to fall below Estonia's usual average range of -2.7°C and +1.6°C and the level of precipitation is expected to be normal.

At the start of the month, it will be cloudy and moderately cold. Heavy rain is forecast on December 6 and 7.

After that, a cold blast from northern Scandinavia will move across the region causing the temperature to drop day by day. On clear nights it could fall as low as -20°C. It will be coldest in the middle of the month.

Temperatures will thaw a little as the new year approaches and rain is expected on several days.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!