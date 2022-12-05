Cirque du Soleil announces five Tallinn shows for next June

The Cirque du Soleil circus troupe has announced dates for five performances of their latest show "OVO" at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall next June.

Cirque du Soleil will put on five perfomances of "OVO" at Tallinn's Saku Suurhall between June 1 and June 4, including two shows on June 3.

"OVO" (Portuguese for "egg") focuses on the beauty and diversity of nature, and aims to enchant audiences with a non-stop riot of energy in motion.

During the show, which features 100 performers from 25 countries, a fascinating range of insect characters are presented to the audience via a series of spectacular acrobatic stunts.

Based in Montreal, Canada, Cirque du Soleil have performed on all six continents, reaching a total audience of over 220 million people.

Tickets for "OVO" in Tallinn go on general sale from Wednesday, December 7 here.

