Song Festival Grounds architectural design competition winner announced

The winner of an architectural competition to renovate the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds has been announced as "Kiigele" (Swing), a joint project involving the architectural offices 3+1 and Lootusprojekt. The winning entry will now serve as a basis to initiate detailed planning and further spatial development of the Song Festival Grounds area.

The creators of the winning design, "Kiigele," (Swing) are Kersti Lootus, Maire Suimets, Hanna Veske, Markus Kaasik, Hanna-Liisa Mõtus, Ilmar Valdur, Anne Vingisar and Karl Erik Miller, who receive a joint prize of €15,000.

The winners said, that their entry was inspired by natural landscapes, smooth transitions and border situations. "The interventions of buildings and small structures enhance the existing landscape features and motifs. The work unites and connects two contrasting features, the sea and the cliff," they explained.

"The singing arch (laulukaar) is an important and strong symbol of our national culture and a sacred site that must be highlighted, not overshadowed. We will create a network to support it at different levels, with support functions in the form of buildings and small features, which are distinct and people-centered."

The winning work enables the area to be used interchangeably for three different purposes, as a song festival venue, for a large-scale events and as a park area for leisure activities.

The area is crossed by a compositional axis, which brings people together, from the seafront and also from the top of the hill.

The architectural competition for the renovation of the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, which was launched in August, with the aim of making the area surrounding the grounds more interesting from an urban perspective, even when the festival is not taking place.

The winning entry was selected by a jury consisting of representatives of the City of Tallinn, the Tallinn Song Festival, the Ministry of Culture, the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, the Union of Estonian Architects and the Estonian Landscape Architects' Union. The competition was organized in partnership with the Union of Estonian Architects.

Editor: Michael Cole

