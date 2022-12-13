New waiting pavilion opens at Tartu railway station

A new waiting pavilion has opened on platform two of Tartu railway station. Access to the platform has also been improved for passengers with reduced mobility.

Previously, when catching a train from platform two of Tartu railway station, passengers had to take the stairs at the end of an underground tunnel. Now however, platform two can be accessed via a wide ramp, which has been installed to improve access for those with reduced mobility.

The new wooden structures were built in cooperation with the the state heritage board (Muinsuskaitseamet) to ensure they are as similar as possible to the older sections of the platform.

The new platform took around one year to build and cost €1.6 million. According to Kaido Zimmermann, head of state-owned rail network Eesti Raudtee, such an expensive platform has never been built before in Estonia.

"After looking for different solutions, in the end we decided that this was the best approach, as it could be built without having to relay the tracks," said Zimmermann.

"The tracks remained in place and the platform was simply extended, the shelter was lengthened and a crossing was put in at the other end, via which it is possible to go directly from the car park to the platform and board a train," he explained.

"It is unusual in the sense that, it is the only platform in Estonia, which is architecturally unique, and it also matches the Tartu station building," he added.

