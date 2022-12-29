Saaremaa residents gift postal vans to Ukraine

Residents of the island of Saaremaa have sent nearly half-a-dozen vans to Ukraine. The vehicles will be used to deliver mail, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

The vans were donated by residents and will be sent to the eastern city of Izium, one of the hardest-hit regions in the war so far, via transporter truck; the vehicles themselves are also jam full of donated items, mostly with winter in mind.

Jaanika Tiitson, who organized the drive, told AK that: "As you can see, the vans are leaning backwards [under the weight]. We have out some pretty heavy things in them. For example batteries, LED bulbs, warm under-garments and heaters of different types."

The total shipment is worth around €30,000 and took a week to collect, both from private citizens and from firms on the island, AK reported.

The development also attracted the excited attention of Ukrainians who have been living on the island following Russia's invasion of their country, not least since the vehicles have already been decorated with the Ukrainian state postal service logo.

One resident, Natalya, said: "We saw the vans with their Ukrainian post insignia. We were very happy about that and tried to find out if our Ukrainian post will really be getting its own office here."

Truck driver Aivo has already ferried around 400 vehicles to Ukraine since the war started, telling AK that: "Those who actually go to pick things up; that's already on another level. I'm saying this with a tear in the eye. Every thing that's inside this vehicle, no matter how big or small - well you can see that it's needed. It's awesome when you get to do something."

One of the vehicles also contains a special shipment, a gift from the islanders to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Maire Lodja, head of PostEurop operations, said postal trucks have been long awaited in Ukraine, putting it in the context of the great suffering that the last 10 months in particular have brought.

