Estonian government to discuss Elektrilevi's Eesti Energia split Thursday

News
Elektrilevi.
Elektrilevi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Minister of Finance Annely Akkermann (Reform) will present the results of an analysis conducted by KPMG into the potential effects of Elektrilevi's separation from Eesti Energia, at a cabinet meeting on Thursday. At the meeting, Akkermann is also expected to introduce the new head of Eesti Energia to government ministers.

During a cabinet meeting in August 2021, the Estonian government agreed that the best way forward was for electricity network services firm Elektrilevi to separate from generator Eesti Energia. At the same time, the government also decided to commission an analysis into the potential impact of the separation.

The analysis, conducted by KPMG, was completed last year. However, government discussion of the analysis was delayed due to both Annely Akkermann replacing Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) as Minister of Finance, a role which also involves chairing Eesti Energia's general meetings, and Eesti Energia's search for a new board chair.

The presentation of the analysis is now on the agenda for the cabinet meeting on Thursday, a government spokesperson told ERR.

The Minister of Finance is also scheduled to introduce government ministers to Andrus Durejko at Thursday's meeting. Durejko will take office as head of Eesti Energia on April 1.

The results of KPMG's analysis will not be shared with the public until after they have been discussed by the government.

However, both Akkermann and current Eesti Energia chief Hando Sutter have already made comment about the findings.

In Akkermann's view, the analysis shows that the separation would be no more expensive for the state than the current arrangement, persuading the minister that a split was the best way forward.

However, Eesti Energia's board and supervisory board disagree with the finance minister. Both believe that separating Elektrilevi from Eesti Energia would not be in the best interest of consumers, as it would lead to higher network charges due to the need to duplicate information systems and service processes. They argue that the split would also lead to an increase in debt capital costs.

According to Hando Sutter, the analysis does not suggest that the situation would improve for either consumers or the company's owner, if it does go ahead.

August 2021 decision does not explicitly foresee separation

The Reform Party, led by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is in favor of Elektrilevi's separation from Eesti Energia. Kallas has, among other things, said, that, despite the government deciding on the split in August 2021, Eesti Energia's management has deliberately delayed it due to concerns that loans will become more expensive.

The cabinet decision made on August 12, 2021 consists of four points. The first of which takes into account the information provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

The second point instructs the Minister of Finance, in their capacity as the representative of the owner (in this case the state) of Eesti Energia, to ensure that Elektrilevi OÜ, which is part of the Eesti Energia group, has sufficient in-house competences, resources and staff to operate as an independent distribution systems operator.

The third point supports the draft Electricity Market Act submitted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, which includes provisions to ensure the independence of Elektrilevi OÜ's supervisory board from Eesti Energia AS. It also adds a provision to the draft, that potential appointments to the supervisory board of Elektrilevi OÜ shall be proposed to the government by the nomination committee.

The fourth point has been subject to the most debate among the parties in the current government coalition, and relates to whether the government has decided to separate Elektrilevi from Eesti Energia or not.

The draft submitted by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications was added to a memorandum submitted to the cabinet. The Government Communication Unit told ERR, that the memorandum is for internal use only and will not be shared with the public.

The separation of Elektrilevi was not foreseen in the updated ownership expectations for Eesti Energia, which were approved by then-Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus in August last year. Among the expectations stated at that time were, that Elektrilevi and its networks would remain part of Eesti Energia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:09

Justice chancellor: Parliament must adopt climate protection laws

18:22

Food couriers, cab drivers spared from language proficiency requirements

18:00

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

17:43

UK's Royal Airforce Chinook helicopters return to Estonia

17:17

'Bird of the year' population more than halved in 20 years

17:12

How Tartu street art contributed to European Capital of Culture 2024 title

17:06

Minister: Reduced felling forestry plan to 2030 going to the government

16:36

Gallery: EKRE files its 2023 Riigikogu electoral list

16:00

Marilin Mihkelson appointed National Heritage Board director

15:46

Finland's Inkoo LNG terminal now operational

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.01

Homo Sovieticus in modern Russia, and the War in Ukraine

14.01

Estonia buys 12 more K9 Thunders from South Korea

16.01

Estonia's birth rate lowest in century in 2022

16.01

Realtor: Apartment owners trying to sell should lower their prices

16.01

Foreign minister: Turkey certain to approve Finland, Sweden NATO accession

16.01

Less interest in Estonian foods due to high price, many loyal buyers remain

16.01

ERR in Latvia: Flood risk in Jekabpils still high

16.01

Natural gas futures fall below €60 per megawatt-hour

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: