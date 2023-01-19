Tartu City Council renames two streets in Uus-Ihaste

K. Liimandi tn and A. Johani tn in Tartu's Uus-Ihaste district..
K. Liimandi tn and A. Johani tn in Tartu's Uus-Ihaste district.. Source: Indrek Mustimets
Two streets named after Estonian artists who joined the NKVD's destruction battalions during World War II will be changed after Tartu City Council made a final decision on Thursday.

The streets in Uus-Ihaste are named after painters Andrus Johani (1906-1941) and Kaarel Liimand (1906-1941).

The pair were members of Tartu's Pallas Art School but later voluntarily joined the Soviet Union's NKVD destruction battalions which committed crimes against humanity, said Tartu City Council's Aune Rumm.

A council majority agreed with local residents that Andrus Johani tänav could become Muusa tänav and Kaarel Liimandi tänav will be renamed Maali tänav.

Street names in the Uus-Ihaste district are named after Pallas Art School's alumni, established in 1919 and destroyed during World War II in 1944, or have art-related themes.

Estonia's Place Names Act prohibits public places from being named after people who acted against the state.

Editor: Helen Wright

