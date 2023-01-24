TAI: Drug overdose deaths in Estonia doubled on year to 2022

News
Discarded syringe (photo is illustrative).
Discarded syringe (photo is illustrative). Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

The number of deaths resulting from drug overdoses in Estonia rose sharply last year, to 79, double the figure for 2021 (39), itself up from the 31 deaths reported in in 2020, state agency the National Institute for Health Development (TAI) says.

Of the 79 drug-related deaths, 38 percent involved synthetic opioids, and 29 percent were the result of amphetamine abuse. Cocaine overdoses caused a further 15 percent of the fatalities, the TAI says.

Most overdose deaths were caused by a combination of several different narcotic and psychotropic substances. In addition to "street drugs", various antidepressants and benzodiazepines and other legal medicines have been identified in post-mortem toxicology reports, the TAI reports.

The average age of the deceased was 38, while ages ranged from 17 to 68. Sixty-two of the dead were men; 17 were women.

The TAI also identified as a concern the fact that eight overdose deaths had occurred in the 17-20 age range as of the start of December last year, with Methylphenidate identified in four of these cases. Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant with a similar, albeit milder, effect as engendered by cocaine use. It also sees legal use in medicines.

Another serious development was the presence of Xylazine in two of the victims. Xylazine is a muscle relaxant and pain reliever administered by veterinarians, to animals.

The TAI stated in a press release that: "This news is alarming, as it indicates that the practice seen in other parts of the world, whereby xylazine is combined in order to enhance and prolong the effects of fentanyls or nitazenes, has also now reached Estonia."

"According to experts in the U.S., xylazine is added to opioids with a fast half-life, such as fentanyls and nitazenes, in order to make the interaction of the substances replicate more the longer-lasting effects of heroin," the press release went on.

Unfortunately, the unwanted consequences of using opioids mixed with xylazine are extremely damaging, the TAI notes.

Regular use leads to, among other things, painful sores , loss of consciousness which the antidote usually used in this case, naloxone, has no effect on, plus withdrawal symptoms, also not alleviated by drugs used to treat opioid addiction - such as methadone or buprenorphine, the TAI warned.

Last year, reported naloxone use among drug addicts in Estonia was found in 454 cases, almost a threefold rise on year, which the TAI says also reflects the gravity of the situation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

2023 elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

12:39

Elo Kiivet nominated new Tartu deputy mayor

12:17

Expert: Private armies way to redistribute resources in Russia

11:45

Paldiski hydro-pump electricity storage facility fully greenlit

11:25

Haavisto: Finland might have to consider joining NATO without Sweden Updated

11:01

Critics: Tallinn's green capital program doesn't offer permanent changes

10:36

Russian freight rail ban must be joint decision, Latvia and Lithuania say

10:22

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

10:10

Estonian foreign minister: Mr Babiš should remember Czech history

09:19

TAI: Drug overdose deaths in Estonia doubled on year to 2022

08:28

'Ringvaade' shopping basket price rose 23 percent on year to January

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.01

Russia to expel Estonian ambassador Updated

17.01

Estonian foreign ministry wants to extend controlled maritime area

20.01

Chinook helicopters flown by Britain's RAF spotted over Tallinn

23.01

Around 20,000 Russian citizens of military call-up age resident in Estonia

23.01

Ambassador: Leaving Moscow a blow, nothing replaces being on location

23.01

MS Estonia investigative committee rules out impact as shipwreck cause Updated

19.01

Russian Embassy in Estonia halts processing of citizenship renunciation

23.01

Estonia hopes to recoup from EU full €400 million military aid to Ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: