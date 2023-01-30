Gallery: Estonian Literature Day celebrated in Toompea

The Estonian Literature Day is celebrated as a flag day for the first time this Monday. The day kicked off on Toompea Hill with a speech by President Alar Karis and the literature teacher of the year award.

The day started with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Tall Hermann Tower at 8:36 a.m. The Estonian Literature Day sees the literature teacher of the year celebrated, in cooperation with the Society of Estonian Teachers.

This year's award went to Märjamaa High School's Estonian and literature teacher Sirje Nootre who has tirelessly inspired both students and teachers to read, understand and value Estonian literature. Her students have taken part in literature events and competitions, and Nootre has written many high-level literature textbooks and online study materials.

January 30th marks the Estonian literature day – a day to value the core texts of Estonian literature as well as modern works and celebrate the role of writers in Estonian culture and society.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!