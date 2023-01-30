Gallery: Estonian Literature Day celebrated in Toompea

News
Estonian Literature Day in Toompea.
Open gallery
49 photos
News

The Estonian Literature Day is celebrated as a flag day for the first time this Monday. The day kicked off on Toompea Hill with a speech by President Alar Karis and the literature teacher of the year award.

The day started with a flag hoisting ceremony at the Tall Hermann Tower at 8:36 a.m. The Estonian Literature Day sees the literature teacher of the year celebrated, in cooperation with the Society of Estonian Teachers.

This year's award went to Märjamaa High School's Estonian and literature teacher Sirje Nootre who has tirelessly inspired both students and teachers to read, understand and value Estonian literature. Her students have taken part in literature events and competitions, and Nootre has written many high-level literature textbooks and online study materials.

January 30th marks the Estonian literature day – a day to value the core texts of Estonian literature as well as modern works and celebrate the role of writers in Estonian culture and society.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kaspar Viilup, Marcus Turovski

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:12

Tartu Art Museum's 'Seniors Friday' program proves popular

12:46

Gallery: Estonian Literature Day celebrated in Toompea

12:13

Kontaveit moves up a spot in world tennis rankings

11:46

Liquid fuel reserves in Estonia enough for three months

11:17

Bank of Estonia: Savings and loan association assets down 10 percent in Q4

10:45

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

10:10

Statistics: 2022 retail turnover in Estonia up 2 percent to €10.5 billion

08:16

Election ads and politicians seeking to talk to voters appear in the street

07:51

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

29.01

Lauri Läänemets: Estonians' coping is national security

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.01

Council of Europe report strongly criticizes Estonian e-residency program

27.01

Estonian filmmaker Anna Hints wins Sundance Film Festival directing award

07:51

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

28.01

Injury forces Kelly Sildaru out of signature Aspen X-Games event

29.01

Lauri Läänemets: Estonians' coping is national security

27.01

Estonia's startups finding it harder to raise funds

10:45

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

28.01

Top court: Registered partnerships must be added to population register

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: