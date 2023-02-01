Norstat: Gap between Center and EKRE narrows

Political party's support ratings remained almost unchanged this week, although slight changes saw the gap between Center and EKRE narrow to 2 percent, a new survey by Norstat and Institute for Societal Studies shows.

There were only small changes over the last week with all party's support levels rising or falling by less than 1 percent.

The two biggest parties saw slight dips, Reform's support slipped from 31.9 percent to 31.1 percent and EKRE's fell from 21.3 percent to 20.8 percent.

Center's rose to 18.8 percent from 18 percent last week and Eesti 200's saw a slight uptick from 10.7 percent to 11.3 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) rose from 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent, Isamaa's rating dropped from 6.9 percent to 6.6 percent.

The Greens stayed at 1.9 percent and Parempoolsed at 0.9 percent.

The current coalition parties — Reform, Isamaa, SDE — polled a total of 45.8 percent, while the opposition parties Center and EKRE's result was 39.6 percent.

The survey aggregated data from January 2-30 from 4,000 citizens of voting age collected by phone and online. The margin of error does not exceed 1.55 percent.

