Norstat: Gap between Center and EKRE narrows

News
Martin Helme and Jüri Ratas.
Martin Helme and Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Political party's support ratings remained almost unchanged this week, although slight changes saw the gap between Center and EKRE narrow to 2 percent, a new survey by Norstat and Institute for Societal Studies shows.

There were only small changes over the last week with all party's support levels rising or falling by less than 1 percent.

The two biggest parties saw slight dips, Reform's support slipped from 31.9 percent to 31.1 percent and EKRE's fell from 21.3 percent to 20.8 percent.

Center's rose to 18.8 percent from 18 percent last week and Eesti 200's saw a slight uptick from 10.7 percent to 11.3 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) rose from 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent, Isamaa's rating dropped from 6.9 percent to 6.6 percent.

The Greens stayed at 1.9 percent and Parempoolsed at 0.9 percent.

The current coalition parties — Reform, Isamaa, SDE — polled a total of 45.8 percent, while the opposition parties Center and EKRE's result was 39.6 percent.

The survey aggregated data from January 2-30 from 4,000 citizens of voting age collected by phone and online. The margin of error does not exceed 1.55 percent. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Helen Wright

Source: Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut/Norstat

Related

elections debate

EESTI LAUL 2023

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:23

CO2 quota price four-week high may end recent electricity price fall

10:20

Tartu University Hospital seeking larger premises in Tallinn

09:31

Live at 10:40 a.m.: Estonian and Turkish foreign ministers press conference

09:28

University of Tartu professor: Parties over-promising in election programs

09:05

Banks' 2022 profits boosted by revenue generated from interest

08:14

Kallas: Estonian independence war's bloodiest battle still relevant today

07:25

Norstat: Gap between Center and EKRE narrows

31.01

Estonia's new National Security Concept proceeds to Riigikogu

31.01

Baltics, Poland deepen defense cooperation

31.01

Report: Estonia's competitiveness compromised by weak social protection

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

30.01

Expert: Russia's threats of nuclear war no longer work

30.01

Kaljulaid criticizes decision to expel Russian diplomats

30.01

Thrash metal legends Megadeth confirm July show in Tallinn

31.01

Former Air Force chief: Giving Ukraine F-16 fighters would not end the war

31.01

More hepatitis A cases in Estonia this January than whole of 2022

30.01

Over 4,500 customers ditch universal electricity service in two weeks

31.01

Finnish platform could connect Tartu, Helsinki via flight-hailing

31.01

Estonia's place unchanged in corruption index

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: