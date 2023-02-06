Researcher: Sweden's NATO bid could make progress after Turkish election

Turkey's opposition to Sweden's NATO bid is strongly related to the elections in Turkey in May and progress may be possible after, said Steven Blockmans, senior researcher at the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute and research director of the think tank Center for European Policy Studies.

Speaking on the current affairs program "Välisilm", Blockmans touched on Sweden's accession to NATO and its problems with Turkey, the Chinese spy balloon spot down in the U.S. over the weekend, U.S. politics, the European Union and Balkan accession and Ukraine.

Watch the interview below in English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!