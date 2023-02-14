Estonian international rescue team returns from Turkey

News
The EST-USAR team at Tallinn Airport before departure.
The EST-USAR team at Tallinn Airport before departure. Source: Rescue Board
News

A 35-member rescue team returned to Estonia on Tuesday after assisting in the international aid effort to help Turkey after a major earthquake last week.

The EST-USAR team was dispatched immediately after last Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake and several aftershocks, which have so far left more than 30,000 people dead, via the European Union's solidarity mechanism.

They worked in 22 locations in Hatay province in southern Turkey, one of the worst affected regions, and looked for people trapped under the rubble of 50 buildings. They found no live survivors.

Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) thanked the team on their arrival to Tallinn and said their knowledge and skills can be relied upon in the future.

Contributing to missions also shows Estonia is a credible ally, he said.

The EST-USAR team at searching for survivors under the rubble in Turkey. Source: Rescue Board

"Supporting Turkey gives us confidence that if Estonia should ask for help in the future within the framework of the European Union's population protection mechanism, we will have supportive allies," he said.

The ministry and Rescue Board will now work together to simplify processes going forward.

"We need to think about simplifying the procedural processes so that the international rescue team can be dispatched faster. When rescuing people from the rubble, time is the most important thing," said Kuno Tammearu, director general of the Rescue Board.

President Alar Karis also met with the team when they returned to Tallinn and thanked them for their work.

"It is a clear example of how we must support each other when tragedies happen. My thoughts are with all the brave rescue workers who help to save lives," he wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Ismaa) also welcomed the team. The ministry has allocated €400,000 for rescue and medical aid.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

donate to ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:20

Estonian international rescue team returns from Turkey

21:01

Estonian banks reject politicians' new profit tax proposals

19:13

Estonia's first civil defense warning siren installed in Viljandi

18:45

Isamaa MP opposes forestry plan's adoption by current Riigikogu Updated

18:36

Spain to send NASAMS air defense systems to Estonia in April

18:30

Tallinn heritage protection board chief Dubovik to retire on Friday

18:10

US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

17:30

PPA checks show hire car drivers twice as likely to exceed alcohol limit

16:50

Tartu Ski Marathon to go ahead along full original route

16:10

Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board to discuss sharp rise in banking profits

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.02

Medieval Tallinn street pavement unearthed in Kalamaja neighborhood

13.02

Tax Board: Quarter of a million already filed 2022 tax returns over weekend

13.02

Tartu trains could go 160 km/h in the near future

10:03

NATO, EU commission chiefs expected to visit Estonia on Independence Day

13.02

Evgenia Kara-Murza: Violence and fear keeping Russians from protesting

13.02

President: War in Ukraine may last several years

12:30

International students contribute €22.4 million to Estonian economy in tax

13.02

Edward Lucas: Putin's choice is between the dacha and the graveyard

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: