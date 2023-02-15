Danish Leopard 2 tanks training with Estonian Defense Forces

Denmark's Leopard 2 tanks are training alongside the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) this week in Lääne County. President Alar Karis visited the exercise on Wednesday.

While military training exercises are often held in Estonia among NATO allies and the EDF, this event is unusual as the targets are located at sea, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Lt. Col. Christian Poulsen, commander of the Danish contingent of the NATO battle group based in Tapa, said tanks face additional challenges with targets at sea.

"The aim of the exercise is to train how to counter a sea landing. One of our tasks is to defend the territory of Estonia if needed, and one of the options that an aggressor can use is sea landings. Therefore, we were looking for a place to practice this part of defending Estonian territory, and that is the reason why we are here today," said Poulsen.

The president visited the training site in western Estonia and thanked the Danish forces for their "dedicated service and cooperation".

"The presence of NATO allies is very important to Estonia," he wrote on social media.

The presence of #NATO allies is very important to #Estonia. I thank the Danish troops for their dedicated service and cooperation with the Estonian 1st Infantry Brigade. Watching today a military exercise in Western Estonia. #NATOprotects.#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/3BTXGDKkcY — Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) February 15, 2023

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!