Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

News
Estonia's Ambassador to the UN Tammsaar.
Estonia's Ambassador to the UN Tammsaar. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Over 140 countries have pledged their support to a UN resolution calling on Russia to end its war on Ukraine and to withdraw from Ukrainian territory, ERR's North America correspondent reports.

Only seven countries voted against the resolution. At the same time, the work of the UN Security Council is still paralyzed in relation to Ukraine, since the Russian Federation is a permanent member, and there are no current signs of that changing.

On the anniversary of the start of the full-scale war, February 24 – also independence day in Estonia – the Ukrainian flag was hoisted up the flagpole in another part of Manhattan, namely at the historic Bowling Green public park,

ERR drew a parallel between Russia and Ukraine's struggle and Great Britain and the revolution/war of independence, stating that around 240 years earlier George Washington had watched from the same site, as the last occupying British soldiers left New York.

Around 20 people, most of them with Ukrainian roots, gathered at the early morning memorial ceremony in New York. Political commentator and community leader Andrij Dobriansky said he had observed no sense that American support for Ukraine has dried up recently.

"Those few and far between that we see on the internet, maybe saying that we shouldn't be supporting [Ukraine], they're actually such a small part of what it is here in America," Dobriansky said.

The most important point is to continue pressuring the UN in New York, who should think seriously about reforming the UNSC, Dobriansky went on.

Critics have been stressing for the past year that the UN, and especially the UNSC, cannot achieve anything concrete on the matter, in its current set-up.

Dobriansky told ERR that: "Until we fix the makeup of the security council and recognize that the UN charter says that membership is open to peace loving states, then I don't know if we can do anything for the security council."

Rein Tammsaar, Estonia's ambassador to the UN, said: "There is a demonstration going on right here saying that Russia could be kicked out of the UNSC, but there are no practical measures on how this might happen, and I don't see this happening."

"In terms of security reform, this has been given a new lease of life as it is clear that if things continue in this way, conflicts might grow to the extent that one of the most important world organizations will be toothless to resolve this," Dobriansky continued.

This need not mean that the entire UN's work is paralyzed in relation to Ukraine, Tammsaar went on.

The UN General Assembly has passed several resolutions condemning the aggression, while humanitarian aid is also provided to Ukrainians, plus about 20 UN sub-organizations are present in-country, ERR reports.

"It is also clear that the confrontation here is continuous. What we are trying to do is to ensure Russia's political isolation in various international organizations, but primarily at UN level," Tammsaar said.

According to Tammsaar, this has met with some success, but Russia's candidacy for various UN bodies should be barred in future, he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:57

Estonia's UN ambassador: We are trying to isolate Russia politically

09:09

Riigikogu elections advance voting starts Monday

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

25.02

Latest renewables procurement process effectively only open to new players

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

25.02

Several newly-adopted EU sanctions on Russia were proposed by Estonia

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

25.02

Poll of the experts: What have we learned from a year of war?

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

25.02

Environment minister pushes through forest felling order

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Captured Russian T-72 tank goes on display in Tallinn Saturday afternoon

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

25.02

Yle: Hungary's Orban calls on party to back Finland, Sweden NATO accession

25.02

Estonia wishes to forgo bulk of 1.3 million on-order Pfizer Covid doses

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day Estonian Defense Forces parade

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

25.02

Potential next premier: Kaja Kallas support unaffected by party rating drop

25.02

Around 1,300 Russian, Belarusian citizens' firearms permits to be revoked

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: