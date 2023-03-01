Commission cancels e-votes cast by people voting at former addresses

E-voting.
E-voting. Source: Priit Mürk/ERRR
The Electoral Commission will cancel 63 e-votes belonging to people who voted in their former district on Monday. They have a week to cast another ballot.

Election organizers notified the participants by email and 50 people have already voted again. An SMS will be sent to the remaining 13 people today.

More people than usual updated their information in the Population Register at the start of the year to make sure they were registered in the correct district. Not all data had reached the e-voting system by the start of advance voting on Monday.

The errors were made during the first few hours of voting and had been updated by 11.45 a.m.

According to the law, voters can only vote in the electoral district they are registered in as of February 3.

The Ministry of Interior spends the time between the cut-off date and the election preparing voter lists.

Voters can change their e-voted until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

Commission cancels e-votes cast by people voting at former addresses

