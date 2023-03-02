Government allocates €25.4 million to cover Ukrainian war refugees' costs

Over €25 million has been set aside by the government to cover costs related to Ukrainian war refugees in Estonia.

The funds have come from the state's reserves and will cover language learning (€4.5 million), social services (€5.6 million), health services (€1.8 million), strengthening border surveillance (€1.4 million) and migration monitoring (€3.7 million) among other things.

Over €10 million alone is earmarked for language learning and social services.

The money will be added to the support already outlined in the 2023 budget which can be spent flexibly to best target refugees' needs.

--

