Riigikogu candidate questioned by border guard after returning from Russia

News
Aivo Peterson.
Aivo Peterson. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP/Koos) Riigikogu candidate Aivo Peterson was questioned by Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) after returning from Russia on Monday. He had also visited Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

PPA spokesperson Leana Loide told ERR at approximately 5:30 p.m. that Peterson had not been detained but was undergoing additional discussions with officials.

"It is true that the man arrived at the Narva border crossing today around 2:30 p.m. to enter Estonia, and additional border control operations are currently being carried out," she said.

Peterson visited Moscow before the election and made campaign videos from occupied eastern Ukraine.

The candidate received 3,969 votes in Sunday's election but did not win a big enough personal mandate to enter the Riiigikogu. The party only ran in Ida-Viru County, which has a large ethnic Russian population.

His party's manifesto promised to stop supporting Ukraine, abandon sanctions on Russia, protect traditional values and lower defense costs to under 1 percent of GDP.

Minister of the Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) told news portal Delfi that Peterson's actions were provocative and posed a security threat to Estonia.

Peterson said the Estonian media is giving a one-sided account of the war, Delfi wrote.

Once cleared by the PPA, he will likely be allowed to enter Estonia.

 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:36

Justice chancellor: Audit reports show no problems with e-voting

19:30

Riigikogu candidate questioned by border guard after returning from Russia

17:39

Online voting: How Estonia counts, and secures, its electronic votes

17:08

SDE leader: Party can benefit from being in opposition

16:35

Germany puts brakes on EU ban on combustion engines

16:05

Toom: Jüri Ratas made mistakes, but so did other board members and regions

15:35

Online votes make up two-thirds of Reform, less than third of EKRE votes

14:50

Eesti Gaas to lower prices from April

14:09

Expert: EKRE miscalculated in seeking sharp confrontation with EDF

13:41

State Electoral Office chief: No election complaints filed yet

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

01:24

Reform Party takes landslide win in 2023 Riigikogu elections Updated

19:01

Estonia sets new e-voting record at Riigikogu 2023 elections Updated

01:13

Top six takeaways from Estonia's 2023 Riigikogu elections

05.03

2023 Riigikogu elections voter turnout 63.7 percent Updated

05.03

New turnout record set during Estonia's Riigikogu elections

00:18

Helme: E-voting not serious

13:41

Reform Party weighing four coalition options Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: