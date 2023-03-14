Peterson suspicion based on same paragraph that put Seredenko in prison

The suspicion brought against Ida-Viru County Riigikogu candidate Aivo Peterson, who was recently taken into custody for two months as a suspect in a criminal offense against the state, is based on the same section of Estonia's Penal Code that saw pro-Russian political activist Sergei Seredenko sentenced to five and a half years in prison last fall.

The Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) had detained three men on suspicion of establishing a relationship antagonistic to the Republic of Estonia, among them Aivo Peterson, a leader of the Koos/Vmeste ("Together") movement and member of the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP) who earned nearly 4,000 votes in Electoral Disrict 7 (Ida-Viru County) in the recent Riigikogu elections.

This is a preliminary suspicion, which may change or be specified during the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor's Office emphasized.

ISS spokesperson Harrys Puusepp explained to ERR that the three men taken into custody had suspicions brought against them based on section 2351 of the Penal Code, which talks about the establishment of a relationship antagonistic to the state.

"What makes the establishment of a relationship with a foreign state, an organization of a foreign state or a person acting on the assignment of a foreign state is the purpose and nature of the relationship — to commit a serious criminal offense against the state, such as treason and, in the case of a foreigner, supporting intelligence activities or committing non-violent acts against Estonia," Puusepp said. "That foreign state in this case is the Russian Federation."

He confirmed that it isn't possible to reveal the details of this specific case yet, i.e. with whom and under what circumstances the suspects had established and maintained contact.

"In the case of a crime against the state, awareness is [a] crucial [component] — meaning that they either understood or at least had to understand that they were in contact with representatives of a foreign state — with Russia, Russian organizations and people acting in their interests," the ISS spokesperson emphasized.

"Submitting to and being guided by Kremlin influence and the Kremlin regime's objectives in the course of such a relationship can lead to a serious crime against the state," he added.

Puusepp said that he couldn't reveal when the activities that led to the suspicion in question first began. "It is information gathered as a result of the ISS' steady efforts that led to the criminal proceeding," he noted.

He also confirmed that the other two individuals detained alongside Peterson are Andrey Andronov and Dmitri Rootsi, who have already been linked to the case in public sources. Andronov has previously come up in the media as an activist in the Night Watch and for having beaten his wife.

The ISS spokesperson said that it's difficult to set a specific deadline for such proceedings.

"It is important to comprehensively and objectively identify possible committed crimes within the framework of the criminal proceeding," he said. "As previously stated, the suspicion is preliminary, which depending on the nature of the evidence collected may change. We are conducting the proceeding as quickly as possible and as thoroughly as needed to clarify the circumstances of the crime."

Six years, or up to 15 or life

The establishment of a relationship antagonistic to the state is addressed in section 2351 of the Penal Code, according to which the establishment or maintenance of a relationship with a foreign state, an organization of a foreign state or a person acting on the assignment of a foreign state with the aim of committing a criminal offense against the Republic of Estonia is punishable by up to six years in prison.

Section 235 of the same states that membership in a permanent organization which consists of three or more persons who share a distribution of tasks and which has been formed with the intention of carrying out violent activities directed against the Republic of Estonia, or forming, leading or the recruitment of members to such an organization, is punishable by five to fifteen years or life.

The Office of the Prosecutor General sought from Harju County Court for the three men to be taken into custody. The court granted the prosecution's request and found that the suspicion brought against them was justified.

The first-tier court found that, if freed, the three men may begin evading criminal proceedings, and that there is also a risk that they may continue committing crimes.

Harju County Court granted the prosecution's request to take the men against whom an initial suspicion has been brought into custody for a period of two months.

This order has not yet entered into force and can be appealed in the second-tier Tallinn Circuit Court.

The criminal investigation is being led by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the ISS.

