Seredenko sentenced to five and a half years for actions against the state

Sergei Seredenko in the ETV+ studios.
Sergei Seredenko in the ETV+ studios. Source: ERR
The Harju County Court on Thursday sentenced pro-Russian political activist Sergei Seredenko to five and a half years in prison for actions against the Estonian state.

The Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) arrested Seredenko in March of last year following suspicions of activity against the Republic of Estonia. The Office of the Prosecutor General later charged him with maintaining an anti-Estonian relationship, ERR's Russian language portal rus.err.ee reported.

ISS Director Arnold Sinisalu said in April that Seredenko is an example of a person who prepares talking points to suit the Kremlin's interests that the latter and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs later deploy as part of using local agents to manufacture context to justify intervention should it prove necessary. "A series of asking questions and then proceeding to answer them," he said.

Seredenko is suspected of working with Russian special services, with Sinisalu describing his actions as extensive and spanning years.

It is unclear what punishment state prosecutor Taavi Pern sought for Seredenko.

The hearings were held behind closed doors, while the judgment was declared publicly.

The court's decision can be appealed.

Seredenko apparently looked to run for the Maardu City Council as an independent at local elections last October. He ran in the ranks of the Estonian Left Party in 2017 and got 20 votes but was not elected.

Before his arrest, Seredenko, a member of NGO The Immortal Regiment, worked as a caretaker at the Maardu High School.

The Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) is a non-profit organization created in Russia. A march by the same name, in which crowds of people carry photographs of Red Army veterans who went through World War II, has been introduced in Russia as part of the May 9 Victory Day events in recent years.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

