Court extends custody for Immortal Regiment activist

Harju County Court on Thursday extended custody for Sergei Seredenko, an activist of the Russian nonprofit Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) arrested as suspect in an offense against the Republic of Estonia, by two months.

Vladimir Sadekov, attorney for Seredenko, in late March requested Seredenko to be released and placed under electronic surveillance. The court did not deem it possible.

The Estonian Internal Security Service apprehended Seredenko, a 57-year-old Estonian national, at the beginning of March as suspect in maintaining a relationship antagonistic to the Republic of Estonia.

The Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) is a non-profit organization created in Russia. A march by the same name, in which crowds of people carry photographs of Red Army veterans who went through World War II, has been introduced in Russia as part of the May 9 Victory Day events in recent years.

