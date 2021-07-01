Court extends custody for Immortal Regiment activist

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Sergei Seredenko in the ETV+ studios. Source: ERR
News

Harju County Court on Thursday extended custody for Sergei Seredenko, an activist of the Russian nonprofit Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) arrested as suspect in an offense against the Republic of Estonia, by two months.

Vladimir Sadekov, attorney for Seredenko, in late March requested Seredenko to be released and placed under electronic surveillance. The court did not deem it possible.

The Estonian Internal Security Service apprehended Seredenko, a 57-year-old Estonian national, at the beginning of March as suspect in maintaining a relationship antagonistic to the Republic of Estonia.

The Immortal Regiment (Bessmertny Polk) is a non-profit organization created in Russia. A march by the same name, in which crowds of people carry photographs of Red Army veterans who went through World War II, has been introduced in Russia as part of the May 9 Victory Day events in recent years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:05

Taavi Aas: Environmental Board needs to pay for stopping roadworks

16:32

Minister: I'm still optimistic about reaching 70 percent vaccination target

16:07

Reliable vaccination certificate needed to enter Estonia from Russia

15:54

Court extends custody for Immortal Regiment activist

15:27

The silent heroism of periods of decline

14:50

Parcels from third countries must be declared from July 1

14:16

Mahatma Gandhi monument to be erected in Tallinn's Mustamäe

13:40

Züleyxa Izmailova: People paying for sins of politicians and officials

13:16

Construction of Kanama-Valingu highway suspended by Environmental Board

12:47

Court acquits road worker who fired five shots at attacker

12:16

670 children were born through assisted reproduction last year

11:37

Online platforms take significant percentage of hotels' profits

11:24

Well-known Estonian artists to perform at Tartu's Car-Free Avenue

11:00

Health Board: 21 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:29

Deficit of family doctors getting worse with every passing year

09:51

EKRE gains almost 1,000 members in six months

09:26

No solution found to increase vaccination uptake in Ida-Viru County

08:54

Government looking for ways to restrict travel from third countries

08:26

Gallery: Estonian National Museum opens exhibition in Tallinn

30.06

All vaccines in Health Board's cold storage unit to be written off

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: