Windy conditions, milder temperatures across Estonia Tuesday

Overnight stormy conditions across Estonia replaced the earlier clear weather, but also spell the end of the late, deep wintry conditions the country has been experiencing over the past week or so.

Winds of up to 23 m/s Monday afternoon arrived along with a low pressure system, and since they were driving snow, this made driving and moving around outside in general, difficult.

However, the temperature later transformed into positive values at night time, in the north and west at least, while precipitation mostly fell as rain – and the volatile conditions continued.

After midnight, temperatures started to rise, giving us positively balmy mercury levels as high as +7C in the southeast, +3-6C across the rest of the country.

Weather map in Estonia as of the morning of Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Source: ERR

These values will only rise about a degree daytime, +7-8C in the eastern half of the country, +4-6C in the western half.

This all means significant snowmelt and slippery conditions on sidewalks, so take care.

The wind will not die down – 10-15 m/s southwesterlies in gusts up to 20 m/s while the rain will continue in the north and west.

Wind speeds will die down slightly during the day, by which time the rain will be confined to Tallinn, the northwest coast and western Estonia, including the islands. The sun will peep through a bit in the east, especially in Ida-Viru County.

Weather map in Estonia as of daytime, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Source: ERR

While nighttime during the week will still be cold, an average daytime temperature of +2C is a significant rise on last week's values, though sleet, rain and even some snow is still forecast to fall on Wednesday, and again at the weekend.

Four-day weather forecast for Estonia, Wednesday, March 15-Saturday, March 18. Source: ERR

--

