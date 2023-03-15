President Karis: Estonia supports Georgia's European path

News
President Alar Karis during Tuesday's phone meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili.
President Alar Karis during Tuesday's phone meeting with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
News

President Alar Karis has expressed his support for efforts on the part of Georgia to achieve European Union candidate status, and expressed this to his Georgian opposite number, Salome Zourabichvili.

Speaking on the phone to President Zourabichvili Tuesday, the Estonian president said: "The people of Georgia have demonstrated a strong desire to join the EU." 

"Georgians have chosen their own path, and that path leads to Europe. Estonia supports Georgia on its journey," President Karis continued, via a press release.

"If a country has a strong civil society, one which clearly expresses the will of the majority, then this is a good thing. On the other hand, the ability of the authorities to hear and listen to civil society is required in order to have dialogue," he added.

The president was referring to recent mass protests in Tbilisi over the proposed installation of a law which would have adversely affected, any non-government groups and media which received 20 percent or more of their funding from outside the country.

This "foreign agents" law was seen as a retrograde step, one which would mirror similar laws in place in the Russian Federation.

President Karis also noted the importance of the Caucasian nation in working towards fulfilling the 12 priorities required for the EU member state candidate status, as persented to it by the European Commission.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:56

Estonia's trade with Central Asian countries explodes

10:43

Dispute between Elering and private sector on Paldiski property continues

10:20

Sester and Šorin observing parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

09:26

Party Ratings: Eesti 200 up to second place on weekly basis, EKRE to fourth

08:44

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

08:27

Ministry: Births down 9 percent on year to February 2023

08:20

Captured Russian tank continues its tour of Estonia in Antsla, Valga

08:06

President Karis: Estonia supports Georgia's European path

08:00

Eesti 200 leader: Coalition would appoint Ida-Viru County representative

07:47

ERR in Donbas takes a flight in Ukrainian combat helicopter

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.03

Construction work on new Tallinn tramline starts Monday

14.03

Estonia Explained part six: The language has issues

14.03

Almost no interest among Ukrainian refugees to move from Estonia to Finland

14.03

More than 240 native languages spoken in Estonia, census shows

08:44

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

14.03

Over 40,000 customers left Eesti Energia's universal service last week Updated

10.03

Kadri Liik: Russia has gone from an authoritarian to a totalitarian state

14.03

Eesti 200 after narrower definition of hate speech

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: