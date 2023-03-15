President Karis: Estonia supports Georgia's European path

President Alar Karis has expressed his support for efforts on the part of Georgia to achieve European Union candidate status, and expressed this to his Georgian opposite number, Salome Zourabichvili.

Speaking on the phone to President Zourabichvili Tuesday, the Estonian president said: "The people of Georgia have demonstrated a strong desire to join the EU."

"Georgians have chosen their own path, and that path leads to Europe. Estonia supports Georgia on its journey," President Karis continued, via a press release.

"If a country has a strong civil society, one which clearly expresses the will of the majority, then this is a good thing. On the other hand, the ability of the authorities to hear and listen to civil society is required in order to have dialogue," he added.

The president was referring to recent mass protests in Tbilisi over the proposed installation of a law which would have adversely affected, any non-government groups and media which received 20 percent or more of their funding from outside the country.

This "foreign agents" law was seen as a retrograde step, one which would mirror similar laws in place in the Russian Federation.

President Karis also noted the importance of the Caucasian nation in working towards fulfilling the 12 priorities required for the EU member state candidate status, as persented to it by the European Commission.

