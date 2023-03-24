Kadri Simson: Center Party under Kõlvart could get too Tallinn-centric

News
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center).
European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Center Party member and European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson says she trusts incumbent party chair Jüri Ratas, adding that there is a risk that the Center Party under newly announced challenger Mihhail Kõlvart's leadership could end up too Tallinn-centric.

Center Party chair Jüri Ratas announced plans earlier this week to propose that the party council add the convening of an extraordinary party congress to the council's April 15 meeting agenda. Both Ratas and Kõlvart, currently the mayor of Tallinn, have confirmed that they will be running for party chair.

In an appearance on ETV's "Esimene stuudio" on Thursday night, Simson said that Ratas has proven himself as party chair.

"I really do trust Jüri, because he has been tested in the most difficult of situations and he always makes the right decision for Estonia," she said. "But his moral compass is in good shape as well. In that sense I do believe that Jüri Ratas must also hand over the burden of [party] chair to the younger generation sometime, but I'm not so sure that party members will be relieving him of that heavy burden yet at this congress."

According to Simson, who will be the Center Party's next leader depends on the candidates' platforms.

If Kõlvart wants to be party chair, he should take up his seat in the recently elected XV Riigikogu, she continued, ensuring that he would represent all of Estonia, not just Tallinn's interests.

"The Center Party also has experience with having been in the opposition and our chairman not being an advocate on the national level, but rather the mayor of Tallinn, Estonia's biggest city," the former minister and MP recalled. "And right now I don't think it's an issue that Tallinn's interests aren't sufficiently represented — the Reform Party is very Tallinn Golden Ring-centric."

According to Simson, it's incredibly important that the leader of the Center Party, a major opposition party, conveys a message for the entire country.

"The mayor of Tallinn is obliged by their chain of office to speak on behalf of their townspeople," she pointed out. "So if Mihhail Kõlvart indeed really feels he wants to be a top Estonian politician, then he should accept his voters' mandate and [take up his seat in] the Riigikogu."

The Riigikogu, noted, is where the challenges and choices of Estonia's future are debated.

"There's a risk of simply being too Tallinn-centric, as that's the mayor of Tallinn's duty," Simson said. "Of course that's his duty, but the Center Party is all of Estonia's party."

Strong regional organization

The veteran Center politician highlighted that the party has a strong regional organization, and that it should go ahead with policies supportive of rural residents.

"If we think back to four years ago, when the Center Party had been in the government and made a lot of important decisions that supported residents of rural areas, I believe that, by continuing this same policy, we can help those people who have made their choice to live and work somewhere other than a hub," she said. "Estonia is such a small country that none of us are unneeded, and we shouldn't forget those people who live in Valga County or on Saaremaa, speak nothing of Pärnu County. We have a strong regional organization; I think that's something all other parties are envious of."

The Center Party lost ten seats in the 2023 Riigikogu elections, which concluded on March 5, dropping from 26 to 16 seats in Estonia's 101-seat unicameral parliament.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:32

EDF colonel: Russia launching major new recruitment campaign

18:31

Head of transport: One plane between two islands and mainland is sufficient

17:47

Hartman: Streaming platform tax revenue could be invested in Estonian film

17:14

More than 10 million tons of oil shale mined in Estonia in 2022

16:47

Tartu University rector candidates favor nationalization of student loans

16:17

Bank of Estonia's 2022 profits confirmed at €0

15:43

Gallery: Pirita-based yacht club redevelopment begins in May

15:10

PPA pension payouts totaled €8.5 million in 2022

14:39

Kadri Simson: Center Party under Kõlvart could get too Tallinn-centric

14:11

Minister slams Transport Board chief's island flight link remarks

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

11:57

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

12:06

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

21.03

Estonian customs chief, PPA director detained on fraud-related suspicions

23.03

EU has spent over ten times more on energy crisis than Ukraine aid

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: