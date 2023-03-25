Clocks go forward overnight Saturday

News
The clocks go forward an hour at 3 a.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023.
The clocks go forward an hour at 3 a.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Clocks in Estonia and across the EU, the UK and wider region go forward one hour, as daylight saving time arrives.

In Estonia, the clocks go forward one hour at 3 a.m. Sunday, meaning that that time immediately becomes 4 a.m. and we will get one hour less in bed, if we have to be somewhere Sunday morning.

All friendly, neighboring countries also move forward an hour, at the same time.

Also make sure clocks and watches not hooked up online are put forward an hour, so as not to be an hour late for work Monday morning…

Clocks go back again on the last Sunday in October, so enjoy the upcoming long days.

The spring forward hour already took place in the U.S. and Canada two weeks ago.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

08:27

Coalition-to-be will have to address healthcare funding challenge

07:51

Expiring short-term bonds prompts new €250 million issue later this month

07:25

Arrival of spring means Tallinn sidewalk gritting cleanup operation starts

06:55

Jõe tänav gas leak in Tallinn Friday morning result of roadwork activity

06:18

Clocks go forward overnight Saturday

24.03

Lääneranna Municipality to close, downsize several small schools

24.03

EDF colonel: Russia launching major new recruitment campaign

24.03

Head of transport: One plane between two islands and mainland is sufficient

24.03

Hartman: Streaming platform tax revenue could be invested in Estonian film

24.03

More than 10 million tons of oil shale mined in Estonia in 2022

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

21.03

Ukrainian commander: Russia will turn its gaze on the Baltics one day

24.03

Estonia expels Russian Embassy diplomat declared persona non grata Updated

24.03

Buildings on Tallinn's Jõe tänav evacuated after major gas leak Updated

23.03

Estonia ranks 17th in EU in living standards

23.03

New coalition wants to change presidential elections system

24.03

Statistics: 2022 housing price index up more than 22 percent on year

21.03

Ambassador Sakkov: Things haven't been this exciting in Finland in decades

24.03

Supreme Court upholds socialite's internet comments damages suit

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: