Clocks go forward overnight Saturday

Clocks in Estonia and across the EU, the UK and wider region go forward one hour, as daylight saving time arrives.

In Estonia, the clocks go forward one hour at 3 a.m. Sunday, meaning that that time immediately becomes 4 a.m. and we will get one hour less in bed, if we have to be somewhere Sunday morning.

All friendly, neighboring countries also move forward an hour, at the same time.

Also make sure clocks and watches not hooked up online are put forward an hour, so as not to be an hour late for work Monday morning…

Clocks go back again on the last Sunday in October, so enjoy the upcoming long days.

The spring forward hour already took place in the U.S. and Canada two weeks ago.

