Gallery: Arrival of spring meltwater inundates Emalätte caves

The arrival of the warmer weather has seen a the highest water level in over a decade, at a natural spring in South Estonia.

ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Sunday that the Emalätte spring in Taevaskoja, Põlva County, has issued forth, after a lengthy winter which saw heavy snowfall.

The spring, once in action, forms a tributary to the nearby Ahja River, which flows through sandstone outcrops, Suur and Väike Taevaskoja, and which is a popular sightseeing destination (see gallery).

The spring itself flows through a cave system, the Emalätte (literally "Mother's spring") koobas.

Taevaskoja village elder Ahti Bleive (Eesti 200) told AK that: "Right now you can see a high-water level which hasn't been reached for a long time, at least on the present scale."

"The Emalätte was last inundated to such an extent over 10 years ago," he went on, adding that the level changes rapidly day by day.

The throughflow also enlarges the subterranean channel the spring flows through.

"In fact, a few days ago a slightly bigger chunk fell down /.../ and if you come here every week, you can certainly see how the Emaläte is by itself eroding and enlarging the cave, as it were," he continued.

This also reveals layers of sediment which make for interesting viewing.

The spring is open to the public year round.

The spring thaw, particularly if there has been heavy snowfall in the preceding winter, also sees Estonia's "witches' wells" overflow - though these are in fact man-made features, usually linked to abandoned mines.

--

