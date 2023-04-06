Industry has experienced a widespread decline

The production of coffee cakes in the Viljandi department of Tere AS.
The production of coffee cakes in the Viljandi department of Tere AS. Source: Olev kenk/ERR
February, the industrial sector produced 7.4 percent less at constant prices, according to Statistics Estonia. The output of energy fell by four percent, the output of manufacturing fell by 7.7 percent, and the output of mining fell by 8.2 percent.

In February, the volume of industrial production fell in nearly all manufacturing sectors.

Helle Bunder, the chief analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that only the production of oil shale oil and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased by 12 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

Among the most significant industries, food output decreased by 2.3 percent, electrical equipment by 2.5 percent, and the wood industry by 1.8 percent. According to the statistics office, the decline in wood processing has hit its lowest point during the past six months.

In addition, declines were recorded in the manufacture of electronic equipment by 6.2 percent and fabricated metal products by 10.4 percent.

Using calendar-adjusted data, industrial production in the manufacturing sector increased by 3.8 percent at current prices in February compared to February of 2022.

66.3 percent of manufacturing output was exported.

According to adjusted data, February 2023 volumes were virtually flat compared to January, with the whole industry growing by 0.2 percent, while manufacturing declining by 0.5 percent.

In the energy sector, electricity output declined by 4.6 percent in volume terms compared to February 2022, while heat production declined by 3.6 percent.

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

