Union: Forest management debate creates uncertainty for timber industry

News
Näpi Sawmill in Lääne-Viru County
Näpi Sawmill in Lääne-Viru County Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
News

The drawn-out discussion around forest management is creating uncertainty in the sector which is impacting businesses, the Estonian Forest and Wood Industries Association said on Wednesday. Two sawmills announced closures recently, creating at least 100 redundancies.

The Swedish-listed company Bergs Timber said on Wednesday that it will close the Laesti sawmill located in Sauga, Pärnu County. This will put 30 people out of work.

The firm blamed the unstable economic environment in Estonia and the lack of certainty over the availability of raw materials. 

In June, the Finnish forestry group Stora Enso said it will shut down its Näpi sawmill in Lääne-Viru County.

The Union said domestic issues have created a situation where Estonia is no longer an attractive country for industrial investments. Local companies are trailing behind the international competition.

"To be competitive, industry needs constant modernization, constant investment. In order to make these investments, there needs to be a degree of certainty about the future, that investors will be able to make a return on their investment. This very long debate on forest management has created this situation," Henrik Välja, head of the union, told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Politicians have said lower added value products cannot be competitive, but Välja pushed back on this argument saying these products are first in the chain.

"First there's the sawmills, then maybe the planer, and then comes the house or the designer furniture or whatever. We can't say we don't value or need these first levels of value at all. They are also necessary to produce these higher value-added products later on," said Välja.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:24

Some Narva residents find public meeting ban incomprehensible

19:49

Union: Forest management debate creates uncertainty for timber industry

19:13

Tallinn saw 10th of annual rainfall on Tuesday

18:21

9,000 pigs to be slaughtered after African swine fever detected at farm

17:59

Finance minister wants to weigh ending universal service two years early

16:47

Competition Authority approves Utilitas takeover of Tallinna Soojus

16:31

Kloogaranna has highest density of protected summer houses nationwide

16:08

Prices at the pump in Estonia raised for first time in months

15:56

Susan Luitsalu: I was a great sailor aboard the Bellingshausen

15:13

Ministry wants 562 ha of private forest as flying squirrel protection zone

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Photos: MS Estonia bow ramp raised Updated

12:27

Tallinn hit by heavy rainfall and extensive flooding Tuesday night

25.07

Rail Baltic: Chances of taking a train to Pärnu in 2030 at 70-80 percent

25.07

Central Tallinn road work uncovers 18th century bridge

08:01

Estonia dive survey conclusion: Nothing found to refute official narrative

25.07

Barbie movie sets new Estonian opening weekend record

08:27

Imported Egyptian carrots pulled from sale over contamination fears

23.07

MS Estonia wreck investigation team raise more never-before-seen items

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: