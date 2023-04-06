Negotiators hope to unveil ministers and coalition agreement on Saturday

Kaja Kallas, Lauri Hussar and Lauri Läänemets after coalition negotiations on March 28.
Kaja Kallas, Lauri Hussar and Lauri Läänemets after coalition negotiations on March 28. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The sides currently in talks for Estonia's next governing coalition plan to unveil its new ministers and the text of the coalition agreement this Saturday.

The councils of the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) will convene in Tallinn and that of Eesti 200 in Tartu on Easter Saturday. Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar will attend the council meeting via video conference.

The boards of the three parties will meet immediately before the councils.

The Reform Party is set to reveal its ministerial candidates following the board meeting and before the council, while SDE plans to do the same after the council has met. It is likely that Eesti 200 will also reveal their candidates for minister on Saturday.

The text of the coalition agreement will be made public once all three parties' councils have approved it in which case representatives of the three-way coalition will give a joint press conference on Saturday.

The new composition of the Riigikogu will convene for its first sitting on Monday, April 10. The chairmen of the three parties will sign the coalition agreement in the White Hall of the Riigikogu.

Matters of finance still being hashed out

There was no final agreement yet on Thursday, with the parties still locked in debate.

Reform representative Mark Võrklaev told ERR that the text of the coalition agreement is missing more than a few commas, with the sides still arguing over core things in the budget.

Võrklaev said that while everyone is toiling to finish the agreement by Saturday no final agreements have been made yet. "I believe and hope it will be so. But nothing is 100 percent until we have the final agreement."

Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas said that the text is ready. "It needs proofreading of course, while we went over phrasing and major differences Wednesday night."

She added that the final effort is geared toward making sure which financial promises can still fit in the budget.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

