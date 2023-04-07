SDE leader: Coalition agreement ready, includes tax changes

Lauri Läänemets.
Lauri Läänemets. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The coalition agreement is ready, with just the finishing touches being put on the document meant to govern the incoming cabinet's actions over the next four years, Lauri Läänemets, head of the Social Democratic Party, said. The SDE leader also confirmed tax hikes.

"We have agreed to shed light on the agreement Saturday, while it is true that certain tax changes are included," Läänemets told ERR.

The finishing touches are still being applied to the agreement. "We have agreed in broad strokes, while we still need to go over phrasing. The final version will be done by Friday evening."

He added that the number of ministerial positions will drop from 14 plus the PM to 13 ministers, while some ministries will also be reorganized. "We will have a climate ministry, regional development ministry and a strong IT and economic affairs ministry," Läänemets said.

"Ministerial positions will be allocated proportionally (to partners' Riigikogu seats – ed.), with Reform taking seven portfolios," the SDE chairman remarked.

Läänemets wrote in the SDE mailing list that the incoming coalition has agreed to slash felling volumes and pursue cleaner natural environmental and energy.

"What we were after in regional development has also made the cut, and one of our main goals – hiking the minimum salary – will also happen! It will be done in a slightly different way than we originally envisioned, while it will be a strong step toward curbing inequality."

"We [SDE] will hold the posts of health minister, regional minister and internal affairs minister in the new government," Läänemets wrote to fellow party members.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

