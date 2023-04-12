Fuel excise duties to increase from May next year

News
Pumps at a gas station.
Pumps at a gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonia's incoming Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) said, that in line with previous government decisions, fuel excise duties will increase from next May.

 In spring 2020, in order to help mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the government cut fuel excise duties for a two-year period affective until April 30, 2022. This brought the excise duty on diesel fuel to €372 per 1,000 liters. Excise duties on special diesel, light and heavy fuel oil, natural gas and electricity were also reduced.

In the fall of 2021, the Riigikogu adopted legislative amendments extending the reduced excise rates until April 30 this year.

Then, last fall, the government decided to extend the period for which excise duty would remain at current rates for another year, thus postponing the price increase until spring 2024.

This also means that the steep rise in excise duties on fuel and electricity back to pre-pandemic levels, which was due to begin this May, will now happen in May 2024 instead.

During the coalition negotiations, it was decided that, as far as the planned rise in excise duties is concerned, nothing would be changed, Võrklaev told ERR.

"The decisions, which have been made will remain in force," Võrklaev said. "The increase in excise duties has been envisioned and there are no plans to change this decision at the moment. What has been decided is that the plan will remain in force."

Excise duties on diesel will gradually increase between 2024 and 2027, eventually reaching pre-pandemic levels of €493 per 1,000 liters.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:45

Opposition: New government does not deserve 100 criticism-free days

18:30

Enefit Power awaiting clarification from politicans on coalition agreement

18:29

EDF chief: Finland, Estonia's defense cooperation will rise to 'new level'

18:08

English translation of Estonian radio play 'The Lion' streaming on BBC

17:42

February tax receipt up 16 percent on year

17:10

Fuel excise duties to increase from May next year

16:41

Kallas: SDE wanted to remove unions from minimum wage talks

16:30

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

16:09

Sinisalu: Aivo Peterson wanted to commit an offense against the state

15:34

Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government Updated

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government Updated

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

11.04

Bank of Estonia: Inflation continued to fall in March, outlook looking up

10:25

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

08:23

Tallinn's Kalma Saun property to be redeveloped into hotel, sports hall

11:19

ISS: 26 individuals with terror links have pursued Estonian e-residency

11.04

Car tax could be divided into two components

11.04

Võrklaev: Alongside planned tax hikes, public sector tightening belt too

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: