Ministry petitioned over Estonian law firm calling itself 'Kalashnikov'

A lawyer has addressed concerns to the Ministry of Justice over what she sees as the inappropriate, and also misleading, name of a Tallinn law firm.

Karin Madisson, a sworn advocate with the Sorainen law firm, noted in her letter to the ministry that the company in question calls itself "Kalashnikov", and has placed prominent signage to that effect outside the Kardriog Plaza, where its office is located (see cover image - the signage also rides roughshod over Estonian naming conventions, by which it should be rendered "Kalašnikov"-ed.).

Mikhail Kalashnikov (1919-2013) was a Russian military officer most famous for developing the AK-47 assault rifle.

Furthermore, Madisson noted, the name does not tally with the official, registered company name.

"On the [Kalashnikov] website, it appears as if it is the name of a given law firm, though the commercial register has it as Ühininud Õigusbürood OÜ instead," Madisson wrote, stating that this could also mislead the public and others.

While the surname itself is comparatively common, it is most closely associated in the public psyche with the firearms company of the same name.

Moreover, it is not the second name of any of the firm's owners; there is no obvious, legitimate connection between the law firm and the name "Kalashnikov", Madisson added.

"Perhaps I am being too sensitive on the issue, but since the Ministry of Justice supervises companies which contravene best practices both in regard to registries and to good manners (and with the possibility of forced termination if not), I thought it worthwhile informing the ministry," she wrote.

The Ministry of Justice has until May 19 to formally respond to Madisson's letter.

The Kalashnikov signage, at the Kadriorg Plaza business center, in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Current Estonian law bars making public statements in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and of displaying symbols which do same by implication, in that they glorify Russian militarism more broadly.

Over 70 years after it was first produced, the AK-47 (Avtomat Kalashnikova 1947) remains worldwide one of the most well-regarded assault rifles of all, including among actual firearms experts and military and security personnel.

