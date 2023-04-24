Port of Tallinn expects 120,000 cruise tourists this season

Cruise ship Hamburg in Tallinn on April 23.
Cruise ship Hamburg in Tallinn on April 23. Source: Port of Tallinn
The first cruise ship of the season arrived in Tallinn's Old Harbor (Vanasadam) on Sunday, and a total of 39 such ships are expected in Tallinn this year, which are expected to bring here about 120,000 tourists during 94 trips.

The cruise ship "Hamburg," which arrived in Tallinn, brought 328 tourists, most of whom are Germans, but there are also French and some citizens of other countries on board, announced the Port of Tallinn.

The next cruise ship will arrive in Tallinn on May 7 and the season will last until September 29. This year, 39 ships from 24 cruise companies will visit Tallinn, and a total of 94 cruise ship visits to Tallinn are expected during the entire season.

For the first time this year, four cruise ships will arrive in Tallinn at the same time. 13 visits are when the ships stay in Tallinn for two days. The port expects 120,000 cruise tourists arriving in Tallinn in 2023.

Regarding the data-harvester Länderdaten (24.04.2023) The last five years before the Corona breakdown Estonia hosted between 5.7 (2015) and 6.1 million (2019) tourists each year and gained between 7.4 and 8.3 percent of its GNP.

Editor: Michael Richmann

