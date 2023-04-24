Economist: Effects of tax hikes should be the focus instead of growth

News
Heido Vitsur.
Heido Vitsur. Source: Kirke Ert/ERR
News

Fiscal balance should not be a target in itself and tax hike should be seen in the broader context of their socioeconomic effects, economist Heido Vitsur told ERR. He said that it is high time for Estonians to learn why the Finns, Danes and Swedes are happier and were when their GDP per capita was where Estonia's is now.

Asked on the "Vikerhommik" morning show what he thinks of the government's tax package and whether he believes it would fix state finances, economist Heido Vitsur said that the answer depends on one's definition of tidy state finances.

"If tidy finances stands for a balanced state budget, this can be achieved through tax hikes. And if it cannot be fixed by hiking the VAT rate to 22 percent, we'll just go for 24 percent, which rumors suggest was the initial plan. So, the short answer is that it can be fixed this way. However, it is more difficult to predict the socioeconomic effect as companies are bound to lose from falling demand and individuals from rising prices and a measure of returning inflation."

Vitsur said that fiscal balance should not be a goal in itself as other countries take a broader look at what it entails for businesses and individuals.

He added that Estonia started out with a very simple economic model, a flat and stable system of no exceptions based on the principle of not meddling in the economy as the market would sort things out. It was the right thing to do after Estonia regained its independence as the country had no capacity in the 1990s.

"In truth, it is high time for us to learn why the Danes, Finns or Swedes, who take all manner of different economic decisions and introduce exceptions, are developing so rapidly and are happier than we are. And they were happier also back when their GDP per capita was where Estonia's is today," the economist remarked.

Vitsur does not support the idea of taxing banks' profits in Estonia and described taxing someone at the first sign of profit to be a harebrained idea in general.

He said that while Estonia could tax companies and profits, the country decided to go down another path 20 years ago to encourage investments, and that the proposal would constitute taking money away from investments today.

Commenting on claims that abolishing accommodation providers' 9 percent special VAT rate (the general rate is currently 20 percent with plans to hike it to 22 percent – ed.) would kill off tourism, Vitsur suggested that even Covid did not manage to do that, while the competitive ability of the hotel and tourism sectors will suffer.

He gave the example of people moving to Tenerife and living comfortably as the VAT rate on food is 5 percent in Spain.

Euribor unlikely to keep climbing for long

The six months' Euribor stands at 3.6 percent as of last Friday. Vitsur suggested that Euribor is unlikely to keep growing for long, while an additional hike of 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points cannot be ruled out. He recalled that the Euribor rate was between 1-5 percent before the financial crisis, with 3.6 its historical average until then.

For 90 percent of Estonians, income gains will not be enough to offset what soaring inflation cost them last year and the one before that, the economist said.

He said that while other countries work to offset market fluctuation and fix energy prices, Estonia's open economy is very dependent on the market, and that loans being based on the Euribor rate and previously very cheap energy prices contributed the most to inflation.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:59

Economist: Effects of tax hikes should be the focus instead of growth

13:50

Estonia as the car tax black sheep of Europe

13:12

Tänak dedicates race to Craig Breen after finishing second in Rally Croatia

12:34

Port of Tallinn expects 120,000 cruise tourists this season

11:52

Health Insurance Fund feels work of family doctors needs reorganizing

11:15

Estonia plans to give children the right to know if they're adopted

10:48

Estonia's high school students start state exams on Monday

09:48

Estonian President Alar Karis to make state visit to Latvia this week

08:44

Plan to boost private healthcare funding sparks different reactions

08:00

NATO defense plans will add little in terms of troop presence in Estonia

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

22.04

Estonian FM: Chinese diplomat's comments are false, misinterpret history

21.04

John Malkovich in Estonia: I was raised to be curious about the world

21.04

Cyberattacks against Estonia's vital service providers are rising

08:00

NATO defense plans will add little in terms of troop presence in Estonia

21.04

Sweden-Iceland team triumphs at Locked Shields 2023 Cyber Defense Exercise

23.04

Estonia unaffected by Lithuania's electricity system disconnection test

21.04

Investigation to determine cause of Tartu city center fire

21.04

Estonia plans quick loans advertisement ban

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: