Estimate has Estonian GDP down 4 percent in Q1

Shopper at a Prisma store. Photo is illustrative.
Shopper at a Prisma store. Photo is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Statistics Estonia's flash estimate suggests the Estonian GDP fell 4 percent in the first quarter year-over-year.

Statistics Estonia's leading analyst Robet Müürsepp said that GDP is falling on the backdrop of difficulties in trade and industry.

"Compared to the final quarter of 2022, GDP, when adjusted seasonally and for working days, remained unchanged," Müürsepp remarked.

The full GDP estimate is due May 31.

In the final quarter of last year, the Estonian GDP fell 4.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021. For the whole of 2022, GDP fell 1.3 percent.

GDP flash estimate. Source: Statistics Estonia

GDP flash estimate in current prices, adjusted seasonally and for working days.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

