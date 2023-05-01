Mandre: Russians learned from their logistic mistakes

News
Meelis Mandre.
Meelis Mandre. Source: ERR
News

Lt. Col. Meelis Mandre, 1st Infantry Brigade's logistics specialist, told ERR's "Ukraine Studio" that the Russian armed forces have learned from their logistic mistakes. However, Mandre said, the greatest challenge for the Russians is battlefield medical care.

Prior to a major offensive, Russia and Ukraine, according to Mandre, intend to target each other's equipment and logistics sites. According to him, the Ukrainians are attempting to disrupt the supply chain of the Russian army.

"The offensive in Ukraine requires a huge amount of resources, ammunition, fuel from the defensive side: during the defensive action the Russian resource consumption will increase exponentially. In order for them to run a deficit, run out of ammunition, run out of fuel, they are attempting to destroy the logistical chain prior to the attack," Mandre said.

Throughout the war, he said, the Russians have also attacked Ukrainian logistics. "This usually remains unknown because the Ukrainians do not disclose information about their casualties. This would inform the opposing side about the impact of their attacks and how to proceed," Mandre explained.

Mandre said that the Russians have learned from their logistical failures, and that since the beginning of the war, no significant logistical problems that would halt their war machine have been identified.

"They have been able to adapt relatively quickly to the varying demands of the battlefield and equip their units to at least the bare minimum," he said.

The deployment of Ukrainian HIMARS missile systems has had a significant effect on the logistics of Russian troops.

"HIMARS' introduction had a significant impact on Russian logistics. They were forced to rebuild their entire supply chain. All intermediary transfer stations, where weapons and ammunition were reloaded onto trucks and sent to the front, had to be relocated away from the HIMARS' firing range. This put pressure on their ground transportation, requiring significantly more trucks for their daily supplies and making their supply difficult for them to get," Mandre said.

"However, in the grand scheme, they have overcome their obstacles. Although our estimates indicate that the number of frontline units has decreased, but they are still operational," he said.

If the Ukrainians were able to cut off Russia's land access to Crimea, the Kerch Bridge would become exponentially more vital for Crimea's supply.

"Without the Kerch Bridge, the entire Crimean peninsula could only be served by air or sea. This would be far more difficult than traveling by car or train," Mandre said.

According to Mandre, the Russian military's medical service is its greatest weakness.

"Their battlefield medicine falls short of modern expectations. They are losing a lot of people as a result of bad medical care. And it's not simply casualties on the battlefield," Mandre said.

"They suffer substantially more non-military losses due to illness and psychological issues as a result of poor medicine," he said. "Failure to effectively manage their medical system will also have a significant impact on the combat readiness and capability of the soldiers."

 --

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!</

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Source: "Ukraina stuudio"

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:36

Estonia's Eurovision hopeful Alika heads to Liverpool

16:48

Exhibition in Sweden marks 140th birthday of Estonian poet Marie Under

15:50

Composer Ülo Krigul receives LHV New Composition Award Au-tasu

15:05

Melodrama 'Madwomen' commemorates Estonian cinema's 111th anniversary

13:41

Mandre: Russians learned from their logistic mistakes

12:39

Estonian volunteers supply Ukrainians with racing drones

11:42

ISS: People became perpetrators of deportations by chance too

10:37

Aimar Ventsel: The coming of citizens against everything

10:06

Walpurgis Night, Volbriöö, celebrated in Tartu

09:37

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

08:42

Police detain young man suspected of manslaughter

09:37

CEO: Bolt very much in favor of car tax

28.04

More Ukrainian refugees leaving Estonia than arriving

29.04

'Biggest basketball event ever organized in Estonia' confirmed for August

10:06

Walpurgis Night, Volbriöö, celebrated in Tartu

29.04

University rector: There is no good model for car tax in Europe

10:37

Aimar Ventsel: The coming of citizens against everything

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: