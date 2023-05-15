ERR in Ukraine: Each meter reclaimed paid in blood

Anton Aleksejev, an ERR journalist in Ukraine, said in the "Ukraine Studio" that the locals expect a counter-offensive, but they have to keep in mind that the Ukrainians will pay in blood for every meter and kilometer taken back.

Aleksejev, who is now in Vinnitsa with operator Kristjan Svirgsden, reports that civilians in the surrounding area are waiting eagerly for the beginning of the counteroffensive. "In many families, there is a sense of anger; having relatives fighting on the front lines it is difficult for them to be on the defensive, as there are so many casualties; however, if the offensive starts, there will be even more," Alekseyev said.

"Everyone is looking forward to this counteroffensive, of course, but it also makes people anxious, as they understand what it implies," he said.

More and more is being talked about the war's losses. "People who are working in Ukraine could be mobilized or enlisted at any time. Men are desperately needed now. If you were to see the cemeteries in Kyiv or any other major city, you could see for yourself how many new graves have been dug," he said.

Every meter and kilometer that the Ukrainians reclaim is paid for with the blood of thier soldiers, Alexeyev said.

There is an increasing sense in the media that it is not worthwhile talking about the coming counteroffensive, because societal expectations are so high.

"Both the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksi Reznikov and President Zelenskyy have said that we should not anticipate the liberation of all occupied territory overnight. It might be 20, 30 or 200 kilometers. However, people's expectations are high and they cannot be prohibited from being hopeful."

Alexeyev said that, in contrast to the previous year, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is no longer something unexpected for Russia and they have had plenty of time to prepare.

