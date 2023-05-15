ERR in Ukraine: Each meter reclaimed paid in blood

News
Ukrainian flag.
Ukrainian flag.
News

Anton Aleksejev, an ERR journalist in Ukraine, said in the "Ukraine Studio" that the locals expect a counter-offensive, but they have to keep in mind that the Ukrainians will pay in blood for every meter and kilometer taken back.

Aleksejev, who is now in Vinnitsa with operator Kristjan Svirgsden, reports that civilians in the surrounding area are waiting eagerly for the beginning of the counteroffensive. "In many families, there is a sense of anger; having relatives fighting on the front lines it is difficult for them to be on the defensive, as there are so many casualties; however, if the offensive starts, there will be even more," Alekseyev said.

"Everyone is looking forward to this counteroffensive, of course, but it also makes people anxious, as they understand what it implies," he said.

More and more is being talked about the war's losses. "People who are working in Ukraine could be mobilized or enlisted at any time. Men are desperately needed now. If you were to see the cemeteries in Kyiv or any other major city, you could see for yourself how many new graves have been dug," he said.

Every meter and kilometer that the Ukrainians reclaim is paid for with the blood of thier soldiers, Alexeyev said.

There is an increasing sense in the media that it is not worthwhile talking about the coming counteroffensive, because societal expectations are so high.

"Both the Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksi Reznikov and President Zelenskyy have said that we should not anticipate the liberation of all occupied territory overnight. It might be 20, 30 or 200 kilometers. However, people's expectations are high and they cannot be prohibited from being hopeful."

Alexeyev said that, in contrast to the previous year, a Ukrainian counteroffensive is no longer something unexpected for Russia and they have had plenty of time to prepare.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Kristina Kersa

Source: "Ukraina stuudio"

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:06

Alar Karis: Putin not insane but might resort to WMDs

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

12:54

Reform Party preparing to end opposition's filibustering by force

12:47

Commissioner Vestager: Global digital tax agreement still possible

11:58

ERR in Ukraine: Each meter reclaimed paid in blood

11:23

Põlluaas: EKRE willing to keep filibustering alone until next year

11:11

HIMARS live-fire exercise held in Saaremaa

10:37

President appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey and Japan

09:56

Good employment rates for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia

09:52

Center's Tanel Kiik sheds light on opposition's compromise proposals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14.05

Thirty-hour overnight Riigikogu filibuster ran to Saturday evening

14.05

'Ema' – queen bee or mother of waters – mother words in our mother tongue

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: