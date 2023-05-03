Kohtla-Järve wants to give public schools to state, state is not interested

The city government of Kohtla-Järve wants to transfer all municipal schools to the state. The minister of education does not consider this proposal practical.

Since 2019, Kohtla-Järve has had a state general upper secondary school. Järve basic education school in Kohtla-Järve celebrated its first day as a state run school on September 1 of this year as well. As part of the city's educational network rearrangement, Kohtla-Järve has now suggested transferring the remaining five primary schools to the state.

"We want to transfer these schools to the state because the state plans to switch to Estonian-language education," said Kohtla-Järve Deputy Mayor Erik Setkov. "The state would then be able to organize education there as it sees fit."

As the city of Kohtla-Järve struggles with finances, municipal leaders believe that with state assistance the educational infrastructure could be better organized.

"The condition of some schools is deplorable," Setkov added, "and Kohtla-Järve needs new school buildings."

The minister of education, Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200), is skeptical about the possibility of nationalizing of all public schools in Kohtla-Järve.

"I do not think that we should constantly take over schools from local governments," the minister said, "as school administration is still the responsibility of local governments."

In addition to the Järve school in Kohtla-Järve, the state has opened basic schools in Kiviõli, Lüganu and Sillamäe in Ida-Viru County.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!