Good employment rates for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia

News
Tallink's passenger ferry M/S Isabelle will act as temporary accommodation for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine.
Tallink's passenger ferry M/S Isabelle will act as temporary accommodation for refugees fleeing war in Ukraine. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

44 percent of Ukrainian war refugees granted temporary protection in Estonia between the ages of 20 and 64 are employed, which is significantly higher than the EU average. However, due to the lack of language skills, a higher level of education does not guarantee them a position corresponding to their qualifications.

According to the report "A Year of War Refugees in Estonia" produced by the Ministry of Social Affairs, the proportion of working war refugees is increasing and their employment is stable, indicating that they are thriving on the Estonian labor market.

"The high employment rate of Ukrainian refugees also demonstrates that people have the desire and will to become self-sufficient and begin rebuilding their lives. The most important thing is for them to find work that will allow them to support their families and rent a place to live," Ulla Saar, deputy secretary-general for labor at the Ministry of Social Affairs, said.

The profile of Ukrainian war refugees arriving in Estonia from 2022 onwards differs from that of 2014: whereas between 2014 and 2017, the refugees were predominantly younger men with a lower level of education, the current Ukrainian war refugees include mostly women with a higher level of education.

"The only cause for concern is the trend uncovered by a labor market survey, which indicates that the higher education level of war refugees does not guarantee them a job corresponding with their qualifications; the issue is a lack of language skills and a shortage of childcare facilities. Due to a lack of proficiency in the local language, it is difficult for Ukrainian refugees to find work that matches their previous position in Ukraine or their qualifications. A large proportion of Ukrainian refugees are employed in lower-level positions. In Ukraine, most of them were working in education, commerce or healthcare, whereas in the new countries of residence, housekeeping and working in the manufacturing industry are the most common occupations," Saar said.

Among war refugees receiving temporary protection, the age group between 35 and 39 had the highest employment rate.

The number of registered unemployed Ukrainian refugees aged 20-64 who have received temporary protection has dropped to one-third and a declining trend continues.

A significant number of unemployed Ukrainian war refugees are supported by the Estonian Unemployment Fund (Töötukassa). In addition, they utilized their own networks to find employment in Estonia.

The Unemployment Insurance Fund provides them with services and assistance to find employment, such as training on the labor market for job seekers, mentoring fees for employers, career counseling and job search assistance. Mediated through the unemployment fund, Estonian language instruction has become popular as well.

Between February 2022 and the end of March 2023, over 127,000 Ukrainian refugees crossed the Estonian border, with 58,000 of them being in transit to a different destination. There are currently more than 40,00 people in Estonia receiving temporary protection and 58 percent of them are of working age.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

LENNART MERI CONFERENCE 2023

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:06

Alar Karis: Putin not insane but might resort to WMDs

13:21

Tallinn weighs use of traffic regulators to rein in city center chaos

12:54

Reform Party preparing to end opposition's filibustering by force

12:47

Commissioner Vestager: Global digital tax agreement still possible

11:58

ERR in Ukraine: Each meter reclaimed paid in blood

11:23

Põlluaas: EKRE willing to keep filibustering alone until next year

11:11

HIMARS live-fire exercise held in Saaremaa

10:37

President appoints new ambassadors to Ukraine, Turkey and Japan

09:56

Good employment rates for Ukrainian refugees in Estonia

09:52

Center's Tanel Kiik sheds light on opposition's compromise proposals

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

13.05

Three US Marines step in to save Tallinn man's life

14.05

Alika finishes eighth for Estonia in Eurovision Song Contest grand final

14.05

Interview with an ambassador: Why Germany is exiting from nuclear energy

13.05

Double agent secret revealed after legendary Estonian art historian's death

14.05

Swedish superpower's loose grip gave Baltic German nobility a free hand

14.05

Additional US-allied troops arrive at Estonia's Taara army base

14.05

Thirty-hour overnight Riigikogu filibuster ran to Saturday evening

14.05

'Ema' – queen bee or mother of waters – mother words in our mother tongue

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: