New exhibit of Old Narva scale model on display at Narva Art Gallery

The Art Gallery at Narva Museum has opened the new exhibit of the Old Narva scale model made by the local craftsman Fjodor Šantsõn.

The 120 square meter scale model comprising approximately 510 buildings is the centerpiece of the new permanent pre-war Narva exhibition in the museum's historic halls.

The cardboard model was relocated in the spring from the former furniture factory to the Art Gallery at the Narva Museum, which provides better preservation conditions and draws more visitors.

The author designed the replica as a single unit, which initially did not fit between the gallery's columns at the Narva museum.

The decision to separate sections of the model and distribute them throughout the space has improved the way visitors experience it, "they can now literally stroll between the streets of old Narva," Zurab Jänes, chief curator of the Narva Museum, said.

"The only appropriate place for Fjodor Šantsõn's model of pre-war Narva Old Town is here, in the Old Town, in one of the few surviving historical structures of pre-war Narva," the curator added.

The exhibit presents many new opportunities, "especially for youngsters, children can take a closer look at a particular street or square," the director of the museum, Maria Smorzhevskikh-Smirnova, said.

The exhibit will be expanded throughout the year with interior objects from pre-war Narva homes as well as paintings, photographs and graphics from the 19th century depicting Narva.

The mayor of Narva, Katri Raik, told ERR news earlier that the city has begun special planning to reconstruct the old city's main road. "There might be once again a beautiful 18th-century stroll from the riverbank to the Town Hall, with 16 historical buildings rebuilt to their original shape."

"I can see why people want the old Narva back," she said. "The city has always been the third largest in Estonia and many Estonian families have ties to the place, so the Old Narva is of interest to many, here and abroad."

Most of the Old Narva, once regarded as a jewel of northern European baroque architecture, was destroyed during Word War II.

First Lady Sirje Karis visited the opening of the exhibition, the daily Postimees reported. "I am happy that Fjodor Šantsõn's meticulous and devoted work is once again on exhibit for residents and visitors to admire, but it also pains me to see what a beautiful Baroque heirloom World War II deprived us of," she said. "It shows, indeed, that Narva is the beginning of Europe and that it lies on a delicate line of contact between cultures."

