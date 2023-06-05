Researcher: Waste recycling in Estonia needs radical reform, tax hike

News
Jõelähtme landfill site.
Jõelähtme landfill site. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Climate is considering a new environmental charging plan that would include a landfill tax hike, which is intended to encourage citizens to separate waste.

Harri Moora, a researcher at the Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI Tallinn), told "Terevisioon" that waste disposal in Estonia is remarkably inexpensive: "On average, a household pays the price of a cup of coffee per month for waste collection." Recently, however, there has been a price increase. Moora said the price would have to rise even more to encourage separate collection and recycling.

By 2025, Estonia has pledged to recycle 55 percent of its mixed municipal waste. Currently, only about 30 percent can be recycled.

"This number has not changed for the past decade," he said, adding that a radical change is now necessary. He said that the objective could be attained either by increasing the cost of end-cycle waste treatment or pollution tax.

Jõelähtme landfill site. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Moora advised to dispose of as little waste as possible in the general waste bin and separate packaging, paper and cardboard, and glass, which should be done in order for materials to be repurposed.

"When disposal, in this instance landfilling of mixed municipal waste, becomes costlier, then there is a further incentive to separate waste," he said. "And from there on, the recycling increases."

Many experts, however, are concerned about the tax rise, fearing that people may dump more waste in the forest. This is a possibility, according to Moora, but littering has always been and will not go away, he said.

"I sincerely hope that people will become more conscious and stop bringing trash into the forest, but the signs and current behavior indicate that this is still a problem," he added.

Moora said that landfill charges had produced positive effects in other regions of the world, and also in Estonia. "When the landfill tax was raised more than a decade ago, it had a clear impact and landfilling rate fell rapidly," he said.

Separate waste collection and recycling is actually more intricate than pricing regulation, he said. Daily public guidance, awareness building and convenience of waste management are crucial factors. Many studies have shown that this helped to increase waste separation and recycling.

"We must realize that a significant portion of our daily waste discharge cannot be recycled, merely due to the laws of physics. We continue to give the impression that we can recycle plastic packaging, but in reality we cannot," he said.

Jõelähtme landfill site. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:56

Watchdog hopes SALK analysis will result in new powers

14:20

Estonian climate minister to streamline offshore wind farm permit procedure

13:40

Estonia to increase size of 10-year bonds by €500 million

13:08

Cambridge scientist: Intelligence robots need to be taught like teenagers

12:58

Researcher: Waste recycling in Estonia needs radical reform, tax hike

12:30

Peeter Ernits announces candidacy for EKRE party chair role

11:50

Gallery: Estonian National Flag Day celebrated in Otepää

11:11

Culture minister confirms Kaalep as Integration Foundation board member

10:51

Child protection workers in Estonia are not well protected

10:10

Statistics: Industrial production down 15.1 percent on year to April 2023

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

04.06

Elron adds trains to western departures

04.06

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

03.06

More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

04.06

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

03.06

Feature: 'In bad times, good friends turn up'|ERR News on the HMS Albion

04.06

Wood biorefinery major opportunity for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: