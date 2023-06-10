Estonia set for warmer, clear weather over the next few days

Summer weather (picture is illustrative). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Saturday's weather in Estonia will be mostly clear, with temperatures up to 20C in places, heralding the arrival of warmer weather from Sunday and into the new week.

While average temperatures overnight Saturday to Sunday will be around just 4C, by mid-week, that figure will have risen to 10C.

Friday night was chilly – as low as 2C in Lääne-Viru County – and clear, and while Saturday morning is remaining cloudless, temperatures will are warming up to 12-14C.

Daytime, some cloud cover will arrive in the East, particularly on the shores of Peipsi järv, driven by southwesterlies of 3-8 m/s in gusts up to 12 m/s. Temperatures in the South (17-19C) warmer than in the North and on Hiiumaa (15-16C).

More of the same will follow Saturday evening, though the wind will wheel round slightly to the North, and most of the cloud will clear, leaving sunny skies in the long evenings again, while temperatures will be 12-16C.

Finally, the summer weather truly arrives in Estonia in the new week, with clear skies again, but climbing temperatures – from 19C on average Sunday, to 21C on Monday and 25C by Wednesday, though nights will still be considerably cooler.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

