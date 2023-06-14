Riigikogu passes amendments reducing benefits for large families

Amendments to the Family Benefits Act, which reduces the amount of financial support to large families, were passed by the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

Under the new legislation, from January 1, 2024, families with between three and six children will receive €450 a month and those with over seven will get €650. This is a decrease of €200 for both groups.

The previous agreement was struck by the last government (Reform/SDE/Isamaa) but the new coalition (Reform/SDE/Eesti 200) agreed to reduce the benefits paid out after the March elections.

Opposition parties Center, Isamaa and EKRE sought to obstruct the passing of the new legislation by lodging so many amendments it halted the processing of the bill completely.

The vote of confidence was a way for the coalition to move forward and pass the bill.

Minister of Social Protection Signe Riisalo (Reform) said the amount is still €150 higher for families with three to six children and €250 more for families with more than seven.

Additionally, the amount of support paid to parents if they are entitled to child support from a former partner but it is not received will rise. The rate will double from €100 to €200.

The gradual reduction of benefits until the youngest child turns 19 years old will also be abolished.

Child support is paid to more than 163,000 families in Estonia. Of those, 8,600 are single-parent households and 23,900 fall in the large family category.

--

