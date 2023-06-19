Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

The chair of Isamaa, Urmas Reinsalu, submitted a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at the start of Monday's extraordinary session of the Riigikogu, which was signed by members of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), the Center Party and Isamaa.

"It is highly unusual for a motion of no confidence of this nature to be introduced just a few months after a government takes office. However, the prime minister's personal actions and government policies have also been unprecedented," Reinsalu said.

"The motion of no-confidence gives expression to the concerns and demands of those who disagree with the deception in politics, the policies being implemented by the government and the silencing of societal interest groups," he added.

The opposition's no-confidence motion is based on four points: the government's actions are exacerbating the population crisis, the government lacks the authority to raise taxes, the prime minister's remarks comparing the opposition to dictatorships are unacceptable, and the coalition is attempting to shut down parliament.

"The coalition of the Reform Party, Eesti 200, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) is rushing through policies for which no mandate has been sought or received from the public, and whose long-term detrimental consequences have not even been assessed. All of this is happening despite the lowest birth rate in a century, a widespread economic downturn, and rising inflation, all of which have considerably reduced families' capacity to make ends meet," the statement says.

It is up to the government to decide when the vote of no confidence will take place.

--

