EKRE asks President Karis not to enact bills based on votes of confidence

News
Martin Helme (EKRE).
Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

EKRE asked President Alar Karis to refrain from promulgating the laws approved by confidence votes.

In its appeal to the president EKRE wrote that, in exceptional cases, the rules of procedure of the Riigikogu allow the government to tie bills to a question of confidence in the government. In this case, however, this parliamentary procedure does not apply.

"According to the commentary accompanying the Riigikogu's rules of procedure, this option is intended for use by a minority government that would otherwise have difficulty implementing its policies, or in crisis situations where the government must overcome disagreements among a large number of MPs. As has been noted in the legal literature, the use of the in question procedure solely to expedite the passage of a draft bill in parliament may not be legitimate, as it severely restricts the rights of the opposition in particular," EKRE wrote in its appeal.

"Unfortunately, the current government has set political goals for itself that were not discussed during the election campaign; therefore, achieving these goals could be considered voter fraud." According to the appeal, the government has introduced measures without the required drafting consultation, effect assessment or participation.

EKRE is most concerned that the government has made it a norm to bind measures to a vote of confidence, contrary to the legislative practice objective of binding bills to government confidence.

"As the supreme overseer of the Constitution, we believe it is your responsibility to limit the arbitrariness of the governing coalition and refrain from promulgating laws passed by confidence votes," the appeal states.

The Riigikogu passed eight laws during an extraordinary session, including the supplementary budget for 2023, a law increasing the excise duty on alcohol and tobacco, a law increasing VAT and income tax, a law reorganizing the division of labor between ministries, and a law allowing same-sex marriage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:00

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

19:32

Electricity prices still high despite Estlink 2 repairs ending early

18:33

Extra legal workload not foreseen with legalization of same-sex marriage

18:25

Social ministry proposes €60 monthly pension supplement for all over 80s

18:04

Opposition's no confidence vote against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fails

18:00

EUAC rules out EU interference with mining licenses in Estonia

17:21

Kontaveit: I can no longer play at the level I want to

17:00

Minister: State cannot afford 11 percent mimimum wage rise for teachers

16:20

Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

15:40

Community festival in Tallinn marks World Refugee Day on Tuesday

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

19.06

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

09:16

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

07:20

Riigikogu supports elimination of tax breaks and increase of income tax

10:58

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: