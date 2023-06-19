Riigikogu votes to raise alcohol and tobacco excise duties

News
Alcohol on sale.
Alcohol on sale. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

On Monday, the Riigikogu voted to pass a bill, raising excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products, ahead of its second reading.

57 Riigikogu members voted in favor of adopting the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and the Act Amending the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and Other Acts, put forward by the government. 35 MPs voted against.

Alcohol excise duty, which was last increased in 2018, will now rise by five percent per year between 2024 and 2026. Excise duties on cigarette and smoking tobacco excise, which in recent years have risen by five percent annually, will continue to rise by the same amount in 2024-2026. Excise duty on tobacco liquids will also increase by five percent per year for the next three years, and the minimum excise duty payable on cigars and cigarillos will rise by the same amount.

Prior to the bill's second reading, the government made an amendment to the draft law, according to which the maximum retail price of cigars and cigarillos will be reported with a precision of 10 cents instead of 50 cents, as previously outlined, if the cost is €10 or below.

In addition, to help support the competitiveness of Estonian farmers, the law removes the excise duty increases on special diesel fuel, which had been planned for 2024-2027. This means that the excise duty rate for special diesel will remain at €21 per 1,000 liters.

The bill passed its first reading on May 17, with 230 amendments then put forward before the deadline. On June 8, the coalition decided to tie the bill to a vote of confidence in the government (to avoid filibustering), in doing so taking over the duties of the responsible Riigikogu committee. Proposals to amend are not put to a vote in case of bills that are tied to a confidence vote.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:59

Gallery: Youth Song and Dance Festival exhibition opens in Tallinn

20:26

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

19:37

Watch: 'Women's rights are human rights' discussion

19:00

Three fires extinguished in Lääne, Ida-Viru Counties

19:00

Eurovision star Alika to perform at this year's Tartu City Day concert

18:30

Climate Minister appoints Aveliina Helm as science advisor

18:09

Rescue Board issues bonfire advice ahead of Midsummer's Day

18:00

Building nuclear plant would increase need for police and rescue workers

17:30

Riigikogu votes to raise alcohol and tobacco excise duties

17:15

Secretary of State Taimar Peterkop will remain in office for another term

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

18.06

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

11:37

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

18.06

Drivers of moped cars to need a license in the future

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: