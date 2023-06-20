Agenda for extraordinary plenary session of Riigikogu

The Riigikogu's extraordinary session began on Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and continues for the second consecutive day, until all agenda items have been discussed.

The agenda of the session:

1. Oath of office of Margit Vutt, Justice of the Supreme Court

2. Bill on Amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and the Act on Amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and Other Acts (145 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

3. Bill on Amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act (147 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

Eduard Odinets (Center) at an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

4. Bill on Amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Military Service Act (148 SE) (Bill declared to be a matter of confidence); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

5. Bill on Amendments to the Gambling Tax Act (146 SE) (Bill declared to be a matter of confidence); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

6. Bill on Amendments to the Family Law Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts (207 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE) at an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

7. Bill on Amendments to the Government of the Republic Act and to Other Associated Acts (216 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

8. Bill on Amendments to the State Budget for 2023 Act (214 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

9. Bill on Amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Act on Amendments to the Social Welfare Act and the Income Tax Act (215 SE), initiated by the government.

Extraordinary plenary session of the Riigikogu on June 19-20, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

