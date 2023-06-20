Agenda for extraordinary plenary session of Riigikogu

News
News

The Riigikogu's extraordinary session began on Monday, June 19 at 10 a.m. and continues for the second consecutive day, until all agenda items have been discussed.

The agenda of the session:

1. Oath of office of Margit Vutt, Justice of the Supreme Court

2. Bill on Amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and the Act on Amendments to the Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act and Other Acts (145 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

3. Bill on Amendments to the Value-Added Tax Act (147 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

Eduard Odinets (Center) at an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

4. Bill on Amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Military Service Act (148 SE) (Bill declared to be a matter of confidence); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

5. Bill on Amendments to the Gambling Tax Act (146 SE) (Bill declared to be a matter of confidence); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

6. Bill on Amendments to the Family Law Act and Amendments to Other Associated Acts (207 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

Helle-Moonika Helme (EKRE) at an extraordinary session of the Riigikogu Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

7. Bill on Amendments to the Government of the Republic Act and to Other Associated Acts (216 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

8. Bill on Amendments to the State Budget for 2023 Act (214 SE); bill declared to be a matter of confidence and initiated by the government.

9. Bill on Amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Act on Amendments to the Social Welfare Act and the Income Tax Act (215 SE), initiated by the government.

Extraordinary plenary session of the Riigikogu on June 19-20, 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:27

Agenda for extraordinary plenary session of Riigikogu

13:20

Bank of Estonia forecasts slight recession and rising unemployment in 2023

12:40

Hobujaama junction in Tallinn closed to traffic after song festival

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

11:40

Negotiations begin on teacher salary increases

10:58

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

10:30

Statistics: Producer price index up 0.8 percent on year to May 2023

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

09:16

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

08:29

Riigikogu approves law increasing VAT rate

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

19.06

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

19.06

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

18.06

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: