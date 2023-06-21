Karis in London: Startups' passion must be used for research and innovation

News
President of Estonia Alar Karis meets King Charles III in London.
President of Estonia Alar Karis meets King Charles III in London. Source: President's Office
News

President of Estonia Alar Karis is in London this week, where he delivered a speech at an international conference in risk capital and innovation. Karis is also aiming to further Estonia's economic relations with the U.K. and promote closer cooperation between Estonian and British entrepreneurs.

President of Estonia Alar Karis has already met with King Charles III during his visit to London this week and is later due to take part in an international conference focusing on rebuilding Ukraine.

On Monday, Karis spoke at the Global Corporate Venturing Symposium, an international conference on risk capital and innovation.

  "Being at the forefront of the digital economy is not enough, the tech sector needs to dig deeper into research and innovation. The same passion that has created successful apps and startups must now be channeled into research innovation," he said, encouraging closer cooperation between Estonian and British entrepreneurs in London.

"As there is already an app for almost everything, the digital sector itself must become more sophisticated over time, focus on deep tech and turn research projects into businesses. Science and innovation are the foundations of real success, and I believe that this is the case for the digital sector, both now and in the future," Karis added,

According to a press release, Karis also used the opportunity to highlight the necessity of finding ways to transfer digital knowledge to other areas of life and use it to, for example, tackle the effects of climate change.

Karis additionally invited British companies to start businesses and invest in Estonia. "If you have not yet decided where to make your next investment, Estonia is the perfect place. Economic freedom and the widespread use of digital services mean it is easy to do business in Estonia," the president said.

"Estonia has been the place to test out many innovations - from digital signatures to globally renowned startup companies," he added.

On Tuesday, President Karis will give an address at a conference, which focuses on support for Ukraine. The aims of the conference include attracting investments and getting the private sector involved in rebuilding the country.

Karis said, that Estonia will continue to support Ukraine in this way, as it has already been doing for some time He added, that companies in the Estonian private sector are showing a great deal of interest in being involved.

"A lot of Estonian companies have been operating in Ukraine for years and are willing to share their experience of doing so at the European level," said Karis.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:25

Five of seven undersecretary posts at Ministry of Climate are vacant

15:10

Youth Song and Dance Celebration ceremonial flame lit in Võru County

14:30

Ilmar Raag becomes member of Parempoolsed

13:50

Karis in London: Startups' passion must be used for research and innovation

13:14

Inflation contributes to rise in substance use

12:33

Youth Song and Dance Festival gets sign language and visual description

12:00

Lukaku double helps Belgium to 3-0 win over Estonia in Tallinn

11:20

Meteorologist: It will rain before Midsummer's Eve

10:52

Estonia buys two airborne radars to construct new wind farms

10:10

Estonian War of Independence Memorial restored in Viljandi

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

20.06

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

20.06

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

20.06

Researcher: End of war in Ukraine could come unexpectedly soon

20.06

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

20.06

USA, Estonia sign agreement for new American Embassy plot

20.06

Opposition's no confidence vote against Prime Minister Kaja Kallas fails

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: