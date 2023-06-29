XI Estonia's Friends International Meeting kicks off

The 11th Estonia's Friends International Meeting (EFIM) will take place in Tallinn June 29 to July 2. The patrons of the EFIM 2023 are President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and tech entrepreneur Sten Tamkivi.

The international gathering is aimed at thanking people from the worlds of business, politics and culture for their contributions to Estonia's development. This year's meeting focuses on where energy and innovation meet and culminates in a visit to the Youth Song and Dance Festival.

"To make sure Estonia still exists and thrives a hundred years from now, it is necessary to have as many people as possible all over the world sincerely involved in our development," EFIM patron Sten Tamkivi said. He added that it is important to thank such friends and invite them over.

EFIM 2023 will kick off with a business seminar by the Enterprise Estonia and KredEx joint agency and the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications (ITL) titled "Positively Energizing Innovation," with Estonian companies Fusebox, R8tech and Neo Performance Materials showcasing their success stories.

Other events will include a digital society symposium, a tour of the Riigikogu, visit to the Arvo Pärt Center and a reception by President Alar Karis.

Estonia is set to host over 120 foreign guests, including existing and potential investors, venture capitalists, honorary consuls etc.

The meeting was first held in 2010 to thank businesses, politicians and artists whose activities have helped Estonia develop a dynamic economic environment and blossoming cultural scene. EFIM patrons are President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and tech entrepreneur Sten Tamkivi.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

